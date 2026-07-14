Mike Breen on Knicks Win, Crazy Finals Security, & A Triple "BANG!"

SI Video Staff 00:35:21 |

Episode 614 of “SI Media With Jimmy Traina” features an interview with ABC/ESPN’s lead NBA play-by-play voice, Mike Breen. The voice of the Knicks talks about what it was like to call the closing seconds of New York’s title win in Game 5, where this NBA Finals ranks in his career as a broadcaster and where the OG Anunoby tip-in and 29-point comeback in Game 4ranks in terms of games he’s called. In addition, Breen talks about working his first NBA Finals with Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, what it was like to have “Inside the NBA” as the pregame, halftime and postgame show for the first time, whether he would’ve went with a triple “BANG!” if Jalen Brunson’s 3-pointer went it at the end of Game 4, Monica McNutt’s nailing her closing comments after Game 5 on the radio side, his nightmarish travel excursion from San Antonio to New York after Game 5 and much more.