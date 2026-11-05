Colorado High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 5, 2026)

It’s officially playoff season for all classifications in Colorado high school football.

Last week, Class 2A began its postseason schedule, and now starting this week, Class 1A, 3A, 4A and 5A will follow suit. But it will be a relatively quiet week for those in the latest High School On SI Colorado Top 25 rankings, as a vast majority have drawn opening-round byes in its respective classes.

So on paper, this week should be a relatively quiet one as far as any potential rankings shakeup, with only six current Top 25 teams in action.

Here, now, are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8 | WK 9 | WK 10

1. Cherry Creek (9-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Bruins allowed 155 yards of total defense as they ended the regular season with a 17-0 shutout of Grandview. They now advance to the second round of the 5A playoffs, awaiting the winner of the first round matchup between Heritage and Cherokee Trail.

Up Next: Idle this week

2. Palmer Ridge (10-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Bears capped a perfect regular season on a high note with a 42-7 win against Lutheran, as they intercepted three passes and knocked down seven others. They now await the winner between Berthoud and Pueblo South in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

Up Next: Idle this week

Final from Don Breese:



No. 1 Palmer Ridge 42,

Lutheran 7



Palmer Ridge ends the year 10-0 ahead of the 3A playoffs pic.twitter.com/mcKjY6cO9r — Marcus 𝔏. Hill (Vino 🐍) (@MarcusLHill) October 31, 2026

3. Broomfield (10-0)

Previous rank: 3

Another team that went undefeated in the regular season, the Eagles got their third shutout with a 55-0 win against Rangeview. Broomfield takes a bye from the first round of the 4A playoffs, taking on the winner between Vista Ridge and Longmont.

Up Next: Idle this week

4. Valor Christian (8-2)

Previous rank: 4

The Eagles closed out the regular season with a 24-14 win against Regis Jesuit in the “Holy War.” Despite the victory, quarterback Titus Huard left the game at halftime with an injury, but with the week off, he should be good to go when Valor returns to the field next week, playing a 5A second-round game against the winner between Horizon and Legacy.

Up Next: Idle this week

QB Titus Huard left at halftime with what is being described as a "very mild injury".



Valor was leading Regis Jesuit 14-7 at the half and went on to win the "Holy War" 24-14.



Post-game interview with Reis Russell Washington commit coming later#9preps #9sports #copreps pic.twitter.com/LoLMtXamFP — DeMarco Randall (@DeMarcoDR9) October 31, 2026

5. Mountain Vista (9-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Golden Eagles capped the regular season with a 42-7 win against Chatfield. They move on to the second round of the 5A playoffs, awaiting the winner between Fairview and Arapahoe.

Up Next: Idle this week

6. Monarch (9-1)

Previous rank: 6

With the 4A Front Range League title at stake, the Coyotes turned in a dominant performance with a 49-7 win against Golden. They draw an opening-round bye in the 4A playoffs, preparing for the winner between Douglas County and Cheyenne Mountain.

Up Next: Idle this week

7. Ponderosa (10-0)

Previous rank: 7

Senior quarterback Colter Espinoza threw for 307 yards and two TDs as the Mustangs finished a perfect regular season with a 35-7 win against Douglas County. They move on to the 4A playoffs, preparing for the winner of the first-round game between Bear Creek and Sand Creek.

Up Next: Idle this week

8. Elizabeth (9-0)

Previous rank: 8

The top-seeded Cardinals were off last week with an opening-round bye in the 2A playoffs. They return to action this week against Weld Central, a 6-3 winner against Aspen.

Up Next: vs. Weld Central (7 p.m. MST on Friday, Nov. 6)

9. Fort Collins (10-0)

Previous rank: 9

The Lambkins capped a flawless regular season by downing Rocky Mountain, 52-17. They move on to the 5A playoffs and a second-round game between the winner of Northfield and Riverdale Ridge.

Up Next: Idle this week

10. Roosevelt (9-1)

Previous rank: 10

By virtue of their 48-10 win against Grand Junction, the Roughriders got the top seed in the 4A playoffs. They play next week against the winner of the first-round game between George Washington and Montbello.

Up Next: Idle this week

11. Montrose (8-2)

Previous rank: 11

The Red Hawks finished the regular season with a 46-14 win against Air Academy. They could meet the Kadets again in the second round of the 4A playoffs, should Air Academy defeat Frederick in its opening-round game this week.

Up Next: Idle this week

12. Holy Family (9-1)

Previous rank: 12

Last week, the Tigers took care of business against a winless Skyview squad, 56-14. They drew the No. 2 seed in the 3A playoffs, playing next week against the winner of the first-round game between Windsor and Silver Creek.

Up Next: Idle this week

13. Ralston Valley (7-3)

Previous rank: 13

The Mustangs rebounded from an upset loss to Chatfield with a thrilling 31-30 win against ThunderRidge. They are one of the few teams in the rankings in action this week, as the No. 9 seed in the 5A playoffs, they play No. 24 seed Castle View, with the winner moving on to face No. 8 Grand Junction.

Up Next: vs. Castle View (7:30 p.m. MST on Friday, Nov. 6)

14. Loveland (9-1)

Previous rank: 14

Since suffering their only loss to Roosevelt, the Red Wolves have won two games by a total margin of 86 points, the latest a 43-8 win against Frederick. They drew the No. 5 seed in the 4A playoffs, awaiting the winner of the first-round game between Columbine and Durango.

Up Next: Idle this week

15. Pueblo West (8-2)

Previous rank: 19

The Cyclones wrapped up the 4A Mountain Plains League title with a 42-7 win against Coronado. They drew a first-round bye in the 4A playoffs as the No. 7 seed, and will face the winner between Lutheran and Dakota Ridge in next week’s second round.

Up Next: Idle this week

16. Legend (7-3)

Previous rank: 18

The Titans ended the regular season on a four-game win streak, allowing seven points in three of those contests, including a 47-7 win last week against Fountain-Fort Carson. They draw a first-round bye in the 5A playoffs, taking on the winner between Chatfield and Denver East.

Up Next: Idle this week

17. Mesa Ridge (8-2)

Previous rank: 20

In last week’s 55-6 win against Cheyenne Mountain, the Grizzlies rushed for 267 yards and passed for 247 more. They now await the winner of the opening-round 4A playoff between Golden and Fruita Monument.

Up Next: Idle this week

18. Grandview (7-3)

Previous rank: 15

A 7-1 start has been derailed with a two-game losing streak, as the Wolves fell to Regis Jesuit and Cherry Creek. A possible rematch with Regis Jesuit is on the table in the second round of the 5A playoffs, should the Raiders get past Fossil Ridge.

Up Next: Idle this week

19. Evergreen (10-0)

Previous rank: 22

The Cougars capped a stellar regular season in grand fashion with a 65-0 win at Kent Denver, finishing a stretch in which they allowed just 28 points. They now await the winner of the first-round game involving Pomona and Sierra in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

Up Next: Idle this week

20. Palisade (9-1)

Previous rank: 23

The Bulldogs won their seventh straight game, 37-9, at Rifle in Week 10. They drew the No. 3 seed in the 3A playoffs and will face the winner of the first-round game involving Fort Morgan and Summit.

Up Next: Idle this week

21. Delta (9-0)

Previous rank: 21

Following an opening-round bye in the 2A playoffs, the No. 4 seed Panthers now get set for a second-round game with No. 13 University, a 35-3 winner against Denver West.

Up Next: vs. University (1 p.m. MST on Saturday, Nov. 7)

22. Douglas County (8-2)

Previous rank: 17

A good regular season for the Huskies ended on a tough note with a 35-7 loss to undefeated Ponderosa. Douglas County will attempt to bounce back this week, as the No. 13 seeded Huskies take on No. 20 Cheyenne Mountain in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

Up Next: vs. Cheyenne Mountain (6 p.m. MST on Friday, Nov. 6)

23. Meeker (8-1)

Previous rank: NR

The Cowboys drew the No. 1 seed in the 1A playoffs, and will take on No. 16 seed Dayspring Christian Academy on Saturday. On the season thus far, Meeker has won seven straight games since a 29-22 loss to undefeated Delta, including a 55-16 win last week at Moffat County.

Up Next: vs. Dayspring Christian Academy (1 p.m. MST on Saturday, Nov. 7)

24. Burlington (8-1)

Previous rank: NR

What a closing stretch for the Cougars. A week after defeating defending state champion Limon, they beat previously undefeated Colorado Springs Christian, 41-25. Their lone defeat came to border rival Goodland, Kansas. Burlington is the No. 4 seed in the 1A playoffs, and will take on No. 13 seed Platte Canyon.

Up Next: vs. Platte Canyon (1 p.m. MST on Saturday, Nov. 7)

25. Eaglecrest (8-2)

Previous rank: NR

The Raptors’ lone two losses were to ranked foes Grandview and Cherry Creek. After the loss to the Bruins, they beat Arapahoe and then won at Northfield last week, 19-9. This week, they are off for the first round of the 5A playoffs and return to action next week against the winner between ThunderRidge and Chaparral.

Up Next: Idle this week