SI:AM | Ranking Players’ Ideas for New MLB All-Star Events

Why let the power hitters have all the fun?

The Home Run Derby is quickly becoming the premier event of MLB’s All-Star festivities. It’s an action-packed celebration of the sport’s most exciting play featuring the best young players in the game (and also a legend in Albert Pujols). It’s three hours of guys punishing baseballs in a made-for-TV event. It’s hard to think of a more perfect viewing experience for casual baseball fans (although I do have one complaint about the broadcast).

Part of the Derby’s appeal is that it takes the complex game of baseball and reduces it to one skill: smacking the crap out of the ball. Fans get to see just how much power the 42-year-old Pujols still has and what would happen if Juan Soto actually got to see pitches in the strike zone.

But baseball’s complexity also means that there are plenty of other skills worth highlighting. During media availability at Dodger Stadium yesterday, Nick Selbe asked a bunch of All-Stars which skills competitions they’d like to see in the future. Here are my five favorite proposals, ranked:

5. Sprint speed contest for pitchers

This immediately made me think of former NFL punter Brian Moorman’s Madden speed rating. (He was a Division-II All-American sprinter.) Which baseball players who we don’t get to see run all-out are secret speed demons?

“I think I’m the fastest pitcher, for sure,” said Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams. “I don’t think anyone’s beating me. [Ryan] Helsley looks like he might be able to move a little bit, though.”

4. Around the horn

This was Yankees catcher Jose Trevino’s idea. I wasn’t convinced at first, but the more I think about it the more it appeals to me. I like the idea of teams working together to shave fractions of seconds off of their times. It also has practical implications, since it’s like trying to turn a 5-4-3 double play.

3. Long toss

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks proposed this one, saying it reminded him of when he was a kid on the schoolyard in Australia competing to see who could throw a ball the farthest. I like it because it could be open to pitchers and outfielders, maybe even with a pitchers bracket and an outfielders bracket where the finalists square off in a championship round. The only downside I see is the risk of injury.

2. Home run derby for pitchers

Pitchers may not get to hit in games anymore but we know at least some of them are still talented at the plate. So why not let them showcase their skills in a warmup Derby before the main event?

1. Opposite-handed throwing

Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón came up with this one. Rodón wants it to be a distance-based contest, rather than accuracy. It’s so goofy and useless that it’s absolutely perfect.

In today’s Daily Cover, Emma Baccellieri tries to figure out why the Dodger Dog is so much more popular than any other baseball hot dog:

​​The hot dog was already synonymous with baseball by the time the Dodgers moved west to L.A. The two had enjoyed twin increases in popularity as the 19th century turned to the 20th: Baseball stepped into its role as the national pastime as it became professionalized, and the sport found its perfect match in hot dogs, which had already been growing common at fairs and as street food. The hot dog represented everything a turn-of-the-century American could want.

From the Vault: July 19, 1965

James Drake/Sports Illustrated

Long before he became known as “Broadway Joe,” Joe Namath appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated under the bright lights of Times Square ahead of his rookie season with the Jets. The setting was a nod to Jets owner Sonny Werblin’s background as a powerful entertainment agent and his desire to recruit the same sort of stars for his football team that he had for the Music Corporation of America.

Werblin was known as the “world’s greatest agent” and represented some of the biggest names in show biz at the time. Robert H. Boyle’s cover story lists 37 performers whom Werblin personally represented, including Ed Sullivan, Jackie Gleason, Jack Benny and Alfred Hitchcock.

In the 1965 AFL draft, Werblin went for star power. With the No. 1 pick, he took Namath, the quarterback for Alabama, defending national champions. With the Jets’ next pick, he took Notre Dame’s Heisman-winning quarterback John Huarte. They headlined a class of 28 rookies whom Werblin spent a total of $1.1 million to sign—“the most money ever committed for new talent in one year by any pro football team,” Boyle wrote.

Huarte didn’t develop into a professional star—the Jets traded him to the Patriots a year later and he threw just 48 passes in seven AFL/NFL seasons—but Namath was just the kind of flashy player Werblin was looking for. Unfortunately for Werblin, he was pushed aside and had his share in the Jets bought out by other investors right before Namath led them to a Super Bowl victory following the 1968 season.

