Angel Notes: Jose Soriano Scratched, Praise for Ron Washington, Mike Trout's Recovery
The Angels beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Monday to kick off a new series. The headline: a strong 2023 (and Angels) debut for starting pitcher Zach Plesac, who was a last-minute replacement for Jose Soriano.
Catch up on the last-minute switcheroo among other headlines you might have missed Monday:
Angels Scratch Jose Soriano Ahead of Brewers Game
In an unexpected twist, Jose Soriano was scratched from Monday's starting assignment against the Milwaukee Brewers due to abdominal pain, with Zach Plesac stepping in as his replacement a couple hours before the game.
Zach Neto Commends Ron Washington's Approach to Managing
The Angels' 23-year-old shortstop, Zach Neto, has lauded manager Ron Washington for maintaining his old-school approach in his first year managing the Angels. Neto is among the young players who have seen their performance tick up in 2024 under the Angels' first-year manager.
Major Roster Changes for the Angels
The Angels made a significant roster update by designating two players for assignment. Pitcher Jose Suarez was among the longest-tenured players in the organization, while utility player Cole Tucker was not; both had earned their way out through their performances on the field.
Concerning News on Mike Trout’s Recovery
Sometimes, no news is bad news. Mike Trout’s slow recovery following his meniscus surgery on May 3 — he has not yet resumed baseball activities — doesn't bode well for fans and an Angels team hoping to see the team's best player back in action anytime soon.
Ron Washington's Perspective on Young Players' Errors
Manager Ron Washington shared his thoughts on the mistakes made by young players this season, emphasizing learning and growth over frustration. His approach to nurturing talent is crucial for the team’s development in a rebuilding year.