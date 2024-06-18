Halos Today

Angel Notes: Jose Soriano Scratched, Praise for Ron Washington, Mike Trout's Recovery

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Zach Plesac (34) throws in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Zach Plesac (34) throws in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Angels beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Monday to kick off a new series. The headline: a strong 2023 (and Angels) debut for starting pitcher Zach Plesac, who was a last-minute replacement for Jose Soriano.

Catch up on the last-minute switcheroo among other headlines you might have missed Monday:

Angels Scratch Jose Soriano Ahead of Brewers Game

In an unexpected twist, Jose Soriano was scratched from Monday's starting assignment against the Milwaukee Brewers due to abdominal pain, with Zach Plesac stepping in as his replacement a couple hours before the game.

Zach Neto Commends Ron Washington's Approach to Managing

The Angels' 23-year-old shortstop, Zach Neto, has lauded manager Ron Washington for maintaining his old-school approach in his first year managing the Angels. Neto is among the young players who have seen their performance tick up in 2024 under the Angels' first-year manager.

Major Roster Changes for the Angels

The Angels made a significant roster update by designating two players for assignment. Pitcher Jose Suarez was among the longest-tenured players in the organization, while utility player Cole Tucker was not; both had earned their way out through their performances on the field.

Concerning News on Mike Trout’s Recovery

Sometimes, no news is bad news. Mike Trout’s slow recovery following his meniscus surgery on May 3 — he has not yet resumed baseball activities — doesn't bode well for fans and an Angels team hoping to see the team's best player back in action anytime soon.

Ron Washington's Perspective on Young Players' Errors

Manager Ron Washington shared his thoughts on the mistakes made by young players this season, emphasizing learning and growth over frustration. His approach to nurturing talent is crucial for the team’s development in a rebuilding year.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/Angels News