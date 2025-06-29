Angels Notes: Ex-Angel Passes Away, Halos Make Surprise Roster Move, Yankees Want Halos Infielder
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Washington Nationals, 8-2, on Saturday evening. The Halos improved to 41-41 and are once again back to .500.
Unfortunately, a former Angels player has passed away. His time with the team was short, but his impact was undeniable.
Additionally, the Halos made a roster move ahead of their eventual victory, designating a veteran pitcher for assignment. The surprising move saw a Triple-A prospect come back to the team in a corresponding move.
Finally, the New York Yankees are reportedly interested in a Halos infielder. Although it would be tempting to strike a deal with the Bronx Bombers, the return would have to be worth it to not only help the Angels for the rest of 2025, but to hopefully add to a farm system in need.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Former Angels Pitcher Passes Away
Angels Recall Jose Fermin, Designate Pitcher For Assignment
Yankees Interested in Angels' $6 Million Infielder in Potential Trade
Angels Lineup: Zach Neto Misses Third Consecutive Game With Injury
Angels' Mike Trout Breaks Silence on Ron Washington Announcement: 'Bigger Than Baseball'
Angels Castoff Who Turned Career Around Suffers Devastating Achilles Injury
Angels Outfielder May Have Saved Career This Month, Says Insider
