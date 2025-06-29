Halos Today

Angels Notes: Ex-Angel Passes Away, Halos Make Surprise Roster Move, Yankees Want Halos Infielder

Gabe Smallson

Jun 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Luis Rengifo (2) throws to first for the out against Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jun 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Luis Rengifo (2) throws to first for the out against Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels beat the Washington Nationals, 8-2, on Saturday evening. The Halos improved to 41-41 and are once again back to .500.

Unfortunately, a former Angels player has passed away. His time with the team was short, but his impact was undeniable.

Additionally, the Halos made a roster move ahead of their eventual victory, designating a veteran pitcher for assignment. The surprising move saw a Triple-A prospect come back to the team in a corresponding move.

Finally, the New York Yankees are reportedly interested in a Halos infielder. Although it would be tempting to strike a deal with the Bronx Bombers, the return would have to be worth it to not only help the Angels for the rest of 2025, but to hopefully add to a farm system in need.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Former Angels Pitcher Passes Away

Angels Recall Jose Fermin, Designate Pitcher For Assignment

Yankees Interested in Angels' $6 Million Infielder in Potential Trade

Angels Lineup: Zach Neto Misses Third Consecutive Game With Injury

Angels' Mike Trout Breaks Silence on Ron Washington Announcement: 'Bigger Than Baseball'

Angels Castoff Who Turned Career Around Suffers Devastating Achilles Injury

Angels Outfielder May Have Saved Career This Month, Says Insider

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News