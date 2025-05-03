Angels Notes: Halos Make Multiple Signings, Mike Trout Injury Update, Ben Joyce Nowhere Near Return
The Los Angeles Angels lost, 9-1, to the Detroit Tigers Friday evening as they dropped their seventh straight and fell to 12-19 on the year.
Ahead of the loss, the Halos made a few exciting signings. A veteran utility man and a former prospect were both added to try and get the Angels back into the win column.
Additionally, Mike Trout was added to the injured list as an incident during Thursday's contest caused him to leave early. The injury dealt with the same knee which the three-time MVP had multiple surgeries on in 2024.
Finally, in more unfortunate injury news, Ben Joyce isn't close to returning to the mound. The reliever is slowly going about his recovery, according to an Angels insider.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Sign Veteran Utility Man in Exciting Move
Angels Sign Former Marlins Prospect to Free Agent Contract
Angels Place Mike Trout on IL With Serious Injury
Angels' Ben Joyce Appears Nowhere Near Return From Injury
Benches Clear in Angels vs Tigers After Zach Neto, Tarik Skubal Exchange Words
Former Angels Outfielder Lands In Independent Ball — As a Pitcher
Former Angels Outfielder Has Ambitions to Manage in MLB
Angels Plummet in Latest MLB Power Rankings After Dreadful Week
