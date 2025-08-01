Angels Notes: Halos Make One Trade, GM Speaks on Quiet Deadline, AL West Rivals Go All In
The Los Angeles Angels had a fairly quiet deadline after obtaining relievers Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin on Wednesday, making just one trade on Thursday.
The Halos brought in Oswald Peraza from the New York Yankees with time ticking down on Thursday, and DFA'd Kevin Newman in a corresponding move.
General manager Perry Minasian defended the Angels' quiet deadline, stating he wanted to keep the team together that had gotten the Angels this far.
“We’re obviously really competitive," he said. "I wanted to keep this group together."
While the Angels had a quiet deadline, the rest of their division was active on Thursday. The Athletics moved Mason Miller, bringing in a haul of prospects which all rank in their organization's top 20.
The Rangers, Mariners and Astros all made huge trades to bolster their playoff hopes as well. The Rangers brought in pitchers Merrill Kelly, Phil Maton and Danny Coulombe to reinforce their already dominant pitching staff.
The Mariners added MLB RBI leader Eugenio Suarez, and the Astros reunited with Carlos Correa while also bringing in Ramon Urias and Jesus Sanchez.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels GM Perry Minasian Breaks Silence on Trade Deadline Moves
Angels Announce Trade, Cut Offseason Acquisition
Angels Make Trade, Acquire Infielder From Yankees
Former Angels Outfielder Calls Out Halos as Trade Deadline Nears
Angels, Dodgers Trade That Makes Perfect Sense for Both Sides Ahead of Deadline
AL Powerhouse Urged to Trade for Angels' Mike Trout in Shocking Blockbuster Deal Before Deadline
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.