Angels Notes: Halos Make Ron Washington Decision, Ray Montgomery Discusses Exit, More

Gabe Smallson

Jun 9, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington (37) brings in relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) to close out the ninth inning against the Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels announced that manager Ron Washington will not be back in 2026. The skipper had a 36-38 record before being placed on medical leave this past June.

Additionally, the Halos decided that acting manager Ray Montgomery also will not be at the helm next season. After the Angels went 36-52 under his leadership, there appeared to have been no bad blood between Montgomery and the ball club after the decision was made.

Finally, an All-Star free agent spoke on what next season might look like, and has no plans to retire. In fact, the 38-year-old revealed just how long he wants to keep playing.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

