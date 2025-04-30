Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, Manager Calls Out Players, Kyren Paris Pranked
The Los Angeles Angels lost their fourth straight game as they fell to the Seattle Mariners, 5-3. They are 12-16 on the season.
Ahead of the loss, the Angels made a roster move, recalling an outfielder from Triple-A and designating a veteran infielder for assignment. The journeyman originally signed a minor league deal with the Halos in January.
Additionally, manager Ron Washington called out his players, placing blame on them rather than coaches for the offensive struggles. Despite the many strikeouts from the Halos, Washington reiterated that his team is working hard to put up better at-bats.
Finally, Kyren Paris revealed that he was pranked by his skipper. The 23-year-old admitted that he was caught off guard by the prank.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Cut Offseason Acquisition in Surprise Roster Move
Angels Manager Gets Brutally Honest About Starting Pitcher's Struggles
Angels' Ron Washington Pranked Kyren Paris: 'He Got Me Good'
Former Angels Pitcher Cut By New Team One Day After Joining Them
Angels Manager Says Players Are to Blame for Offensive Struggles, Not Coaches
Angels Struggling Veterans 'May Never Pan Out' Says MLB Insider
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.