Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, Pitcher Elects to Leave Organization, Ominous Mike Trout Update
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers, 5-2, and snapped a six-game losing streak as they improved to 13-19.
Ahead of the win, the Halos placed a southpaw pitcher on the injured list, selected the contract of and recalled two right-handed pitchers, and optioned another lefty after Friday's defeat.
In more pitching news, the Halos had a veteran right-hander who has elected to leave the ball club. After rejecting his assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake, he will now test free agency.
Finally, three-time MVP Mike Trout provided a major update on his injury, including a timeline for his return to the field. He is currently on the 10-day injured list.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Make Massive Roster Move, Place Pitcher on Injured List
Angels Veteran Pitcher Elects to Leave Organization
Angels Superstar Mike Trout Provides Massive Update on Injury, Return Timeline
Angels GM Has 'No Idea' How Long Mike Trout Will Be Out With Injury
Angels' $33 Million Reliever Finally Set to Take Big Step Toward Return
Angels Rising Star Predicted to Make First All-Star Game in 2025
Kenley Jansen Gets Brutally Honest About Struggles in Angels' Blowout Loss
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.