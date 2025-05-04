Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, Pitcher Elects to Leave Organization, Ominous Mike Trout Update

Apr 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) flies out to end the game in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers, 5-2, and snapped a six-game losing streak as they improved to 13-19.

Ahead of the win, the Halos placed a southpaw pitcher on the injured list, selected the contract of and recalled two right-handed pitchers, and optioned another lefty after Friday's defeat.

In more pitching news, the Halos had a veteran right-hander who has elected to leave the ball club. After rejecting his assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake, he will now test free agency.

Finally, three-time MVP Mike Trout provided a major update on his injury, including a timeline for his return to the field. He is currently on the 10-day injured list.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

