Angels Notes: Halos Sign All-Star Reliever, Add World Series Champion Pitcher in Busy Day
The Los Angeles Angels had a busy day improving their roster.
The Halos have found their 2025 closer in the form of a four-time All-Star who has experience playing in the Greater Los Angeles area with a stint playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The bullpen-bolstering deal is for one-year, $10 million.
The Angels did not stop with adding just one former Dodgers pitcher, seeing themselves add a right-hander off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. The Middlesex, England native looks to bring his experience playing with a championship team down to Anaheim.
Despite the addition-filled Tuesday, the Angels also watched a former infielder make his way to the American League rival Houston Astros as he agreed to a minor league deal. The left-handed batter looks to provide infield depth to a lacking Houston ball club.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
