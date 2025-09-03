Angels Notes: Mike Trout Injury, All-Star Likely Out for Season, Trade Deadline Addition Turning Heads
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals, 5-1, on Tuesday and improved to 65-73 on the year. Southpaw Mitch Farris earned a win in his MLB debut.
In other news, the Halos had to scratch three-time MVP Mike Trout from the lineup shortly before the game due to what the team called a skin infection. Trout is currently enduring the longest home run drought he has dealt with in a decade.
Additionally, an All-Star left-handed pitcher is likely out for the remainder of the season after suffering an injury in the gym. This led to him landing on the injured list two days after his most recent start.
Finally, one of the Angels' trade deadline additions has been shining lately with a sudden hot streak. The 25-year-old is hoping to use his offensive boost to carry him through the final month of the season with some increased production.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels’ Mike Trout Scratched From Lineup vs Royals in Concerning Update
Angels All-Star Likely Out for Season After Suffering Injury in Gym
Angels Trade Deadline Addition Turning Heads With Sudden Hot Streak
Angels Reveal Why Mike Trout Was Removed From Tuesday’s Lineup vs Royals
Angels' Mike Trout Enduring Longest Home Run Drought in 10 Years
The Mother of an Angels Player Wrote a Book About Her Son
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.