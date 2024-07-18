Angels Notes: Mike Trout's Exciting Commercial, a Draft Gem, Power Rankings Insights
Angels star Mike Trout missed the All-Star Game, but that doesn't mean he didn't steal the show.
His commercial spot for a new movie highlights the latest headlines surrounding the Angels:
Watch 'Weather Nerd' Mike Trout Star in New 'Twisters' Ad
Angels' outfielder Mike Trout, known not only for his skills on the field but also his love for meteorology, recently starred in a popular commercial for the movie "Twisters." The ad aired during MLB's Home Run Derby, adding to the excitement of the event.
One Angels Draft Pick Has a Chance to Lift Team To New Heights
In the recent MLB Draft, the Angels picked an intriguing talent: Peyton Olejnik, a towering 6-foot-11 pitcher from Miami of Ohio. Selected in the sixth round, Olejnik's unique build and potential could make him a fan favorite within the Angels' prospect ranks.
Angels Hold Steady in Latest National Power Rankings
Despite a mixed bag of results in July, the Angels showed signs of resilience in their final series before the All-Star break. With a record that has improved incrementally since the beginning of June, they are positioned to maintain momentum into the second half of the season.
Angels' All-Star Has Advice For Struggling Teammates
Angels All-Star Tyler Anderson has emerged from his 2023 struggles with guidance to his struggling teammates. The veteran offers an example for a long list of teamates looking for a turnaround — as well as practical advice.
Angels Select Son of 12-Time All-Star in MLB Draft
In a move that links past to present, the Angels drafted the son of a 12-time MLB All-Star. This pick not only connects baseball history to the Angels' future but could help GM Perry Minasian build a more competitive team.