Angels Notes: Minor Leaguer Involved in Serious Car Accident, Halos Linked to All-Star, Albert Pujols Next Manager?

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols in the dugout during the national anthem before the start of a game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Apr 5, 2019.
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols in the dugout during the national anthem before the start of a game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Apr 5, 2019. / Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Athletics, 10-4, on Friday and fell to 66-75 on the year.

In a scary development, a member of High-A Tri-City was involved in a car accident on Friday and is currently in critical condition. Friday's game against the Hillsboro Hops was cancelled following the incident.

In major league news, the Halos are linked to an All-Star infielder who is set to become a free agent after this season. The three-time All-Star is having one of the best seasons of his already accolade-filled career.

Finally, a key Angels insider named former first baseman Albert Pujols as a candidate to be the team's next manager. The future Hall of Famer is currently set to manage the Dominican Republic team at the 2026 World Baseball Classic and led Leones del Escogido to the 2025 Caribbean Series title.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Tweets of the Day:

Published
