Angels Notes: Patrick Sandoval Update, Return Date For Reliever, Winning Streak
Angels Set Return Date for Jose Soriano
The Angels have pinpointed a July series for the comeback of Jose Sorinao, who's set to make his return as a first-year starter. His reintegration into the rotation could provide much-needed depth and stability as the team pushes through the remaining season.
Davis Daniel Makes Historic Pitching Start
In his debut start, Davis Daniel accomplished what only three other Angels pitchers have managed: throwing eight or more scoreless innings. This feat places him alongside historic names, marking a promising start to his major league journey.
Trading Tyler Anderson: Possible Returns
Speculation surrounds Tyler Anderson as former GM Jim Bowden suggests a potential trade involving the Angels' starting pitcher. Insight into what the team could gain hints at strategic reinforcements for the roster.
Patrick Sandoval Undergoes Successful Surgery
Los Angeles Angels' pitcher Patrick Sandoval has successfully undergone surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament. This update signals a positive step towards his recovery and eventual return to the mound.
Mike Trout Misses All-Star Game Final Cut
For the first time in over a decade, outfielder Mike Trout may miss the MLB All-Star Game, having not received enough votes to progress to Phase 2 of the selection process. This development marks a significant moment in Trout's illustrious career.
Quick Recap: Angels Dominate Tigers
Don't miss the quick recap of Thursday's game where the Angels shut out the Detroit Tigers 5-0, featuring strategic plays and standout performances.