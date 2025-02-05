Angels Notes: Pete Alonso Developments, Top Prospect Makes Big Change, MLB Record Incoming?
The Pete Alonso sweepstakes are still underway as hopeful teams await his decision.
The Los Angeles Angels have been linked to the slugger for quite some time as his current team, the New York Mets, have appeared to grow 'exhausted' in negotiations, according to owner Steve Cohen when he spoke to fans about the Polar Bear last month.
As the four-time All-Star explores his options, the Halos still seem to have hope in making the blockbuster signing. Alonso has 80 home runs over the past two seasons for the Mets.
In other Angels news, a prospect in the organization appeared to make a major change to his swing. The infielder has a lower stance more similar to Taylor Ward now, who is good company to model a swing after.
And finally, a right-handed pitcher for the Halos is eyeing history in 2025, after getting eerily close last season. The flamethrower believes that after getting close to a historic pitch last season, he can etch his name into the record books in the near future.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
