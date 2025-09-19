Halos Today

Angels Notes: Rio Foster Update, Pitcher Out for Season, Biggest Season Success Revealed

Aaron Coloma

Sep 17, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano (59) reacts after getting hit by a ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (not pictured) in the second inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost their series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-2, as they suffered a second straight series sweep.

Starting pitcher Jose Soriano started the second game of the series, however he left after 1.1 innings after he was hit in the forearm with a comebacker. He landed on the injured list Thursday despite his x-rays coming back negative, ending his season.

Minor leaguer Rio Foster was involved in a car accident last week, and his mother, Iris Cleveland, provided an update on his condition.

"He is in ICU, however, he is off the ventilator and opening his eyes," Cleveland wrote. "He is making spontaneous movements and showing signs of improvement. He is making small changes everyday so your prayers are working. Please keep praying for his recovery.

"We have difficult times ahead. My family wants to say thanks for your donations and support everyone has given to us. May God continue to bless your family."

ESPN's Bradford Doolittle named Angels shortstop Zach Neto as the team's biggest success story this season, citing his stark improvement as a sign of good things to come.

