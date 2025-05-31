Angels Notes: Robert Stephenson Injured Again, Halos Make Massive Roster Move, Mike Trout Back
The Los Angeles Angels snapped a five-game losing streak and defeated the Cleveland Guardians, 4-1, on Friday to start a three-game set in Cleveland. The Halos moved to 26-30 on the season.
Unfortunately, relief pitcher Robert Stephenson left the eventual victory after just three pitches in only his second game back from Tommy John surgery. The team announced that biceps discomfort was the reason for his early exit.
Additionally, the Halos made a massive roster move ahead of the series opener. A bright young outfielder was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, but it was to make room for a three-time MVP.
Mike Trout was officially activated ahead of the series opener and started the game as designated hitter. The future Hall of Famer collected a hit in his long-awaited return to action.
