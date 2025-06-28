Halos Today

Angels Notes: Ron Washington Out for Year, Blockbuster Trade Link, Zach Neto Change

Jun 21, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington (37, right) talks to former MLB manager Bobby Valentine before the game against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Washington is stepping indefinitely away from the team due to health reasons. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Washington Nationals, 15-9, in an offensive showcase from both teams as the Halos fell to 40-41 on the year.

Unfortunately, the team learned ahead of the eventual defeat that manager Ron Washington will not be returning as manager this season. The 73-year-old has been a part of MLB in some capacity since 1977 as the league will certainly feel different without him for the rest of 2025 as he recovers from his health issues.

Additionally, a star outfielder has been linked to an American League team in what would be a blockbuster trade. The Halos can very well pull the trigger on a would-be deal if the return is worth the subtraction of the offense the outfielder is currently supplying the team.

Finally, star shortstop Zach Neto is considering a major change in his game after injuring his shoulder earlier this week. Luckily, no structural damage was found upon further imaging after Neto initially injured his shoulder attempting to slide head first into second base.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels’ Ron Washington Out For Remainder of 2025 Season Due to Health Issues

Angels Star Outfielder Linked to AL Contender in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Angels' Zach Neto Considering Major Change Following Shoulder Injury

Angels GM Provides 'Fortunate' Ron Washington Update

World Series Champion Turned Broadcaster Heaps High Praise on Angel Stadium

