Angels Notes: Trade Deadline Plan Revealed, Mike Trout Trade Proposal, Bold Predictions

Nelson Espinal

Jul 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) singles in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels faced a tough decision ahead of the MLB trade deadline as they weighed whether or not to sell their veteran players. However, a new report indicates they have made their decision with less than a week until the deadline.

During the deadline, the Angels could net a massive haul of prospects if they traded players like Taylor Ward, but there are several other bold moves for Los Angeles to make.

One of those moves could even involve trading Mike Trout, a move that the ball club has been hesitant to make. A potential deal could completely restructure the roster and the team's farm system. However, it remains very unlikely.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

