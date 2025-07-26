Angels Notes: Trade Deadline Plan Revealed, Mike Trout Trade Proposal, Bold Predictions
The Los Angeles Angels faced a tough decision ahead of the MLB trade deadline as they weighed whether or not to sell their veteran players. However, a new report indicates they have made their decision with less than a week until the deadline.
During the deadline, the Angels could net a massive haul of prospects if they traded players like Taylor Ward, but there are several other bold moves for Los Angeles to make.
One of those moves could even involve trading Mike Trout, a move that the ball club has been hesitant to make. A potential deal could completely restructure the roster and the team's farm system. However, it remains very unlikely.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Have Made Decision on 2025 Trade Deadline Direction, Per Insider
Angels Absurd Trade Proposal Sends Mike Trout to Yankees for Blockbuster Return
3 Bold Predictions for Angels Trade Deadline, Rest of Season
Angels Manager Reveals Why He Made Major Mike Trout Change
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe Shockingly Trying Out New Position
Angels Named Best Fit for $56 Million Cy Young Winner in Blockbuster Trade
Angels Predicted to Cut Ties With $5 Million Slugger at Trade Deadline
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.