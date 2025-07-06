Halos Today

Angels Notes: Veteran Officially Released and Joins Astros, Catcher Receives Rolex as Gift

Gabe Smallson

May 19, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Hector Neris (54) delivers a pitch against the Athletics during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost another extra-innings contest to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, 4-3. The 11-inning battle dropped the Halos to 43-45 on the year.

Additionally, a veteran pitcher who was officially released from the Angels has now joined the rival Houston Astros in a brutal twist of fate. The right-hander originally inked a minor league deal with the Halos this past April, as he now starts the next chapter of his baseball life in the American League West.

In happier news, an Angels catcher received an extremely generous gift from an Atlanta Braves All-Star. The unexpected gift was a thank you from a Cy Young award-winning pitcher who was a former teammate of the backstop.

