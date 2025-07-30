MLB Insider Not Convinced Angels Are Buying at Deadline Despite Trade With Nationals
The Los Angeles Angels are one of the most exciting teams to watch ahead of Thursday's trade deadline since their fate as either buyers or sellers wasn't revealed until Wednesday morning.
With a little over 24 hours to go until the deadline, the Angels acquired a pair of veteran relievers in Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin from the Washington Nationals.
ESPN insider Alden Gonzalez, however, doesn't believe that the Halos are fully set as buyers amid the uncertainty surrounding the team.
"I wouldn’t be so quick to label the Angels as 'going for it' by getting Luis García & Andrew Chafin," Gonzalez wrote on X. "With the caveat that they might be the most difficult team to predict this time of year, getting García and Chafin could free up moves of guys like Kenley Jansen and Reid Detmers."
Acting manager Ray Montgomery wasn't sold on what direction his team was headed into Tuesday evening after winning their third straight contest.
“I wish I could tell you I feel confident about any direction they’re going,” Montgomery said. “The only thing I know they are doing is working.”
Whether it's working to break the longest postseason drought among active MLB teams, or working to prepare to do so some time in the future, the clear route being taken by the Halos is yet to be determined with just over 24 hours to go — but the bullpen help is promising.
The Halos have the most blown saves in MLB with 25, despite being tied for the second-most save opportunities in baseball with 51. The Angels also have 19 losses in relief, tied for the eighth-most in the league.
If Gonzalez's theory is correct, the contract situations make sense. The 38-year-old Garcia (here for his third stint in Anaheim) and 35-year-old Chafin are both on expiring deals.
If the two veterans are here to fortify the roster, then perhaps they can be valuable pieces moving forward. Garcia has allowed just one earned run in his last 10 appearances, and Chafin has a 2.70 ERA across 20 innings with the Nationals this year.
