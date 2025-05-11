Angels Notes: Ben Joyce Return Timeline, Shohei Ohtani’s Agent Opens Up on Halos Tenure
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles, 5-2, on Saturday thanks to a solid showing by the offense and Matthew Lugo's first career hit — a triple — that drove in a run in the fourth. The Halos improved to 16-22.
Additionally, Ben Joyce opened up on his shoulder injury and provided an updated timeline after the most recent update on his health. Manager Ron Washington also spoke on what his absence will mean to the team.
Finally, Shohei Ohtani's agent speaks on if his client regrets his time spent with the Halos. His tenure with the Angels included two MVP awards and a 3.01 ERA while on the mound.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels' Ben Joyce Opens Up on Shoulder Injury, Return Timeline After Unfortunate Update
Does Shohei Ohtani Regret Initially Signing With Angels? Agent Nez Balelo Answers
Angels Manager Addresses Reid Detmers' Massive Struggles
Angels Appear to Be Looking for Third Baseman of the Future
Angels Rise in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
Nephew of Former Angels Pitcher is Making Waves — With an Assist From Kobe Bryant
