They still have a few minor holes they could look to fill.

The Angels entered the offseason with a lot of needs, and have done a very impressive job of filling out pretty much all of them.

They’ve added a ton of depth in the infield and outfield through the additions of Gio Urshela, Hunter Renfroe and Brandon Drury.

They’ve also shored up the rotation and bullpen with the additions of Tyler Anderson and Carlos Estevez, and a slew of minor league moves.

However, they still may have a little more to do, as there are a few places they could look to upgrade ahead of next season. Here’s where the MLB Network thinks the Angels will look to make improvements.

The Angels have been heavily linked to starters and relievers over the last few weeks. They were reportedly very interested in adding RHP Chris Bassitt, which shows how serious they are about adding a sixth starting pitcher. He signed a three-year, $63 million deal.

They were also linked to longtime starters Rich Hill, Corey Kluber and Nathan Eovaldi, who all signed deals with other squads. But there are still other options on the market.

They could look to add a starter such as Johnny Cueto, Michael Wacha or Wade Miley. They could also look to add someone with both starter and reliever capabilities like Michael Fulmer, who they've been linked to this offseason, too.

The Angels are likely to make at least one more move in the bullpen, but it remains to be seen whether they target a true closer, or ride with who they have right now. We know Estevez wants the opportunity to close this season.

Either way, the Angels' impressive offseason isn't done yet. I expect them to make at least one more move in both the rotation and the bullpen, before they feel comfortable heading into next season as a true postseason contender. If I had to make a prediction on who that rotation guy is, I would say Michael Wacha. But we'll have to see how the rest of the market plays out.