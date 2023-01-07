The Angels have six players set for arbitration this offseason. Shohei Ohtani would've gone to arbitration, but he agreed to a record one-year, $30 million deal to avoid it earlier in the offseason.

That leaves six guys headed for arbitration as of now, so I thought it would be a good idea to look into how much they are all projected to get as we navigate the Angels' payroll this offseason. To get the best guess of where they may end up, I'm providing you with two projections. The first is from Cot's and the second is from MLB Trade Rumors.

Taylor Ward: Cot's: $3.25 million, MLBTR: $2.9 million Patrick Sandoval: Cot's: $2.25 million, MLBTR: $2.8 million Luis Rengifo: Cot's: $2.1 million, MLBTR: $2.4 million Jared Walsh: Cot's: $1.25 million, MLBTR: $2.7 million Jaime Barria: Cot's: $1 million, MLBTR: $1.2 million

Griffin Canning: Cot's: $950 thousand, MLBTR: $1.1 million

The biggest difference came in the valuation of Jared Walsh, as MLBTR projected him at more than double the amount that Cot's did. The rest of them, however, are pretty close, and should give a very good estimate.

Coming off his breakout 2022 campaign, Taylor Ward is expected to get something in the $3 million range. He's going to be an everyday outfielder, and is under team control until 2026.

Patrick Sandoval should be somewhere in the mid-$2 million range. He also enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 as one of the best starters in baseball in the second half, and is under team control through 2027.

Luis Rengifo had a great year last season, finishing as a finalist for both the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Awards as a utility player. He's projected to get something in the low-$2 million range, and is under team control through 2026 — if he's not traded before then.

Next is Walsh, who had varying valuations at $1.25 million and $2.7 million. He's projected to play a big utility role in the infield at outfield, and will hope for a bounce back season in 2023. He's also under team control until 2026.

Jaime Barria and Griffin Canning are both projected to get around $1 million. Barria should continue to play a role in the bullpen, while Canning will hope to finally be healthy in 2023, and compete for a role as the team's sixth starter. Either way, both should play a lot next season, and are under team control through 2026.

So that's where everything stands right now. We'll continue to provide updates when deals are reached, but all in all, the Angels should be on the hook for about $10 million for these six contributors — and they should all play pretty big roles in 2023.