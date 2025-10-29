Angels GM Takes Clear Stance on Logan O'Hoppe's Future With Team
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe had a frustrating season.
Despite 19 home runs, one shy of tying last season's mark, he was batting .213 with a .629 OPS. Angels general manager Perry Minasian spoke honestly on the backstop's struggles, but has hope that he will turn around.
“Logan had a tough year, there’s no sugarcoating that,” Minasian said. “But yes, we believe Logan can catch. It’s a really tough position. To break in a young catcher takes time. I’m expecting a better Logan O’Hoppe.”
O'Hoppe is just 25 years old and has shown flashes of what he can do on the diamond, but has been far from his truest potential recently. Even during last seasons' second half struggles, he collected a bWAR of 2.7. This season, that number was -0.2.
O'Hoppe is in the 83rd percentile across MLB in terms of barrel percentage, doing so 13.3 percent of the time, and has an average exit velocity of 90.9 mph, which is in the 70th percentile in baseball.
O'Hoppe himself said via The Athletic's Sam Blum that it was a "career worst" campaign.
“The year was tough,” O’Hoppe said. “And it seemed to be in, in every aspect, a career worst. I want fans to know that I’m just as frustrated, and I’m more frustrated than anybody.”
O'Hoppe was hitting .276 during the first half of the 2024 campaign with an .800 OPS. His batting average slipped to .196 during the second half of the season.
During this past regular season, O'Hoppe was hitting .229 during the first half of the year, and let his average fall to just .182 during the second half.
“Especially when it got really bad in the second half, you’re coming in thinking you’re gonna get pulled in the office and shipped out to [Triple-A],” O’Hoppe said. “Those thoughts go through your head.
“If anyone who struggles like I did and says it doesn’t go through their head, they’re lying to you. I 100 percent thought that, and that was tough.”
O'Hoppe started off the season knowing that he had issues to address, but was never able to get over the hump. He had a strikeout rate of 30.8 percent, putting him in the fourth percentile of MLB, and a swing-and-miss rate of 32.9 percent, placing him in the fifth percentile.
