As the Los Angeles Angels navigate a deep organizational rebuild amid their ownership transition, every controllable asset on the roster has to be weighed against the club’s long term competitive timeline.



Following Moisés Ballesteros at No. 5 and Walbert Ureña at No. 4, the No. 3 spot on our Angels Top 5 Trade Chips list belongs to first baseman . While Schanuel may not boast the traditional slugging profile teams typically crave at the cold corner, a barren free-agent market and three remaining years of affordable club control make him one of Anaheim's best trade levers this winter.





Why Contenders Covet Schanuel’s Bat and Contract

Schanuel wrapped up his age 24 campaign in 2026 by putting together his most productive all-around season yet, slashing .276/.351/.385 with 22 doubles, seven home runs, and 49 RBIs across 107 games while posting a career-best 2.1 bWAR. More importantly, his signature plate discipline remained elite—drawing 42 walks against just 58 strikeouts.







For playoff caliber lineups overloaded with free-swinging sluggers - or clubs wanting to emulate the Brewers and Rays contact heavy strateies - dropping an affordable, left handed on-base machine into the mix is a solid option. Entering his first year of arbitration eligibility in 2027—with a projected salary around $3 million and club control running through the 2029 season— Schanuel offers the tpe of low cost production contenders rarely find on the trade block.

A Depleted First Base Market Creates Peak Leverage

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) is unable to catch a throw during the twelfth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What truly elevates Schanuel to No. 3 on this list is simple supply and demand. This winter’s free agent class at first base was historically thin to begin with, and the top viable options vanished early—with Jake Bauers cashing in on a four year, $58 million deal with Boston and veteran Paul Goldschmidt agreeing to a one-year pact with the Mets.







That leaves contending clubs like the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Milwaukee Brewers scrambling to fill holes at first base with virtually nothing left on the open market. As we noted earlier this offseason, when multiple postseason hopefuls are bidding over the same scarce position, a steady, controllable starter sees his price tag skyrocket.







Really, the off season is setting up perfectly if the Angels want to sell high on Schanuel and others and create a top tier farm system.





Should the Angels Actually Pull the Trigger?

Visalia Rawhide's Kayson Cunningham watches his hit sail into the outfield against Fresno Grizzlies on Friday, April 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



Unlike Ureña—whose electric upside makes him a pitcher Anaheim should hold onto—Schanuel presents a genuine question as to whether it is best to trade or keep him. Across 415 career major league games, the former No. 11 overall pick has hit just 33 home runs with a .375 slugging percentage. If the Angels' incoming leadership wants to build a modern, power driven middle of the order, upgrading from Schanuel at first base makes strategic sense.



Schanuel is not a player the Angels need to dump just to clear a roster spot; he is a solid, reliable big leaguer who raises a lineup's floor at a very reasonable cost. And due to his lack of power, he would not be overly expensive to extend if the club thought they could find power at other positions.

Still, if Anaheim can secure a return resembling the Diamondbacks trade framework we mapped out earlier—netting a dynamic hitting prospect like Kayson Cunningham alongside a controllable back-end starter such as Mitch Bratt—the front office should jump at the opportunity. Cashing in on Schanuel at peak market value to add multiple pieces aligned with the next competitive window is exactly how a rebuild gains real traction.