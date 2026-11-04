Why Trading Nolan Schanuel to the Diamondbacks is the Perfect Spark for the Angels Rebuild

The Los Angeles Angels find themselves at a critical crossroads, needing a definitive direction for their franchise. For years, the front office has made futile efforts to win by trying to patch together an MLB roster but never embraced a full rebuild. With a new ownership group in tow, the team may finally look to do a full organizational rebuild.

In order to do so, the Angels must make bold, forward-thinking moves. Trading first baseman Nolan Schanuel to the Arizona Diamondbacks is exactly the type of calculated risk that can further jumpstart the rebuild John Mozeliak began last summer..

By parting ways with a young, high-floor major leaguer, the Angels can inject premium young talent into their developmental pipeline. Returning infielder Kayson Cunningham and left-handed pitcher Mitch Bratt in exchange creates a balanced haul that addresses organizational depth and future star power.

Cashing In on Nolan Schanuel’s Market Value

Nolan Schanuel represents a valuable trade commodity. As a former first round pick who rushed to the majors with elite plate discipline, he possesses a steady profile that is appealing to a contending team like the Diamondbacks. Arizona is constantly looking to fortify its infield with high-contact, low-strikeout bats that complement their lineup and can help them compete in the deep NL West.



While Schanuel provides stability, his ceiling with the Angels remains limited by a lack of traditional first-base power. For a team deep in a rebuild, holding onto a primary contact hitter at a power position yields diminishing returns. As detailed in our previous analysis on why Schanuel is a hidden gem of a trade chip, the weak free agent class and sheer number of teams needing a first baseman combine to make the lefty batter quite valuable. Trading him now allows the Angels to maximize his value, selling high to a contender willing to part with premium minor league assets to win immediately.

Kayson Cunningham: The Future Dynamic Catalyst

Visalia Rawhide's Kayson Cunningham watches his hit sail into the outfield against Fresno Grizzlies on Friday, April 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The centerpiece of this return is Kayson Cunningham, a high ceiling infielder who brings the exact tools the modern Angels pipeline craves. Touted as the best pure high school hitter in the 2025 draft class, Cunningham projects as a dynamic top-of-the-order catalyst, boasting exceptional speed, advanced barrel control, and premium athleticism. MLB Pipeline credits him with plus hit and run grades with solid fielding and a future MLB regular projection.

Unlike Schanuel's static profile, Cunningham injects versatility and explosiveness into the organization. He can stick up the middle defensively, providing a long- term solution at second base if he does not stick at shortstop. His ability to disrupt games on the basepaths and help a team manufacture runs gives the Angels a very interesting prospect to add to the High A level, where he played last year at the age of 20.



What makes Cunningham such a critical acquisition is how perfectly he fits into the organization's broader developmental timeline. His developmental path aligns seamlessly with the premium talent highlighted in our deep dive into the Angels' 2026 draft, featuring a highly touted, SEC-tested class. Placing Cunningham alongside that group creates a solid second wave of talent behind the AA Rocket City championship team from 2026.





An infield trio of Cunningham, NCAA batting champion Jarren Advincula, and College World Series star Jaxon Willits would present a talent grouping the Angels have not seen in the mid minors in decades.

Mitch Bratt: Injecting Left-Handed Pitching Depth

Aug 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mitch Bratt (60) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No rebuilding effort can succeed without addressing pitching, and acquiring Mitch Bratt provides the Angels with a highly intriguing left-handed arm that has already reached the Major League level. Bratt has steadily climbed through the minor league ranks by showcasing an advanced feel for pitching, a deceptive delivery, and a command driven approach that limits free passes.

What is truly impressive about Bratt is his WHIP of 1.159 in 443.1 innings of minor league work. That figure includes a truly impressive WHIP of 1.143 in a small sample of 63 innings in the launching pad of the Pacific Coast League.

While none of his pitches jump off the chart, he commands his 50 grade fastball, slider, and cutter better than average and gets solid results. In previous eras he would likely be rated higher as a prospect, but in the modern game front offices are enamored with velocity and spin rate to the point they sometimes overlook command and results.

The Angels have historically struggled to develop consistent, back of the rotation starters and have relied on lower tier free agents. Bratt fills this organizational void perfectly. He projects as a reliable, high floor starting pitcher who can eat innings and navigate his way through lineups with pitch sequencing rather than raw velocity. Adding Bratt to the system that now uses full analytics raises the floor of the Angels' future rotation, giving them a cost controlled starter to join an impressive, young rotation.

By adding Bratt not only will the Angels avoid signing a starter, the team will give George Klassen and Tyler Bremner breathing room to fully develop and likely push Grayson Rodriguez to AAA as depth to beging the season. That is the type of depth and developing talent the Angels have not possessed since early in this century.

A Crucial Step Toward a Sustainable Future

Rebuilds require painful sacrifices. Saying goodbye to a steady contributor like Schanuel is difficult for a fan base looking for an immediate boost to the on field product. However, hoarding steady, low ceiling Major League talent is how franchises get stuck in perpetual mediocrity.

This trade fundamentally shifts the trajectory of the Angels' farm system and helps at the MLB level. It swaps a finished product at a non-premium position for a truly high-upside prospect who aligns perfectly with the Angels rebuilding timeline. Plus it gives the Angels a much needed innings eater who creates depth at the top of the organization.