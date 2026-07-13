Every Angels Home Run Derby Performance, Ranked: From Anderson to Ohtani

Back, back, back, back....gone! Baseball fans will tune in tonight to watch the game's biggest sluggers compete in the annual Home Run Derby. This year's field does not feature an Angels player, although Mike Trout is at the festivities. Throughout the years the Angels have had some remarkable moments at the Home Run Derby.

Let's rank them from worst to first.

Worst: Troy Glaus 2001 - 0 Home Runs, First Round

Troy Glaus is an Angels legend and he hit 41 home runs in 2001. Glaus led the league in 2000 with 47. But when he stepped to the plate for the Home Run Derby in 2001 he failed to put a ball in the seats. It was a disastrous showing but one that is generally forgotten by Angels fans.

#4: Wally Joyner 1986: - 4 Home Runs, Co Champion

There is a lot of context that needs to be applied here. First off, Wally Joyner was a baby faced rookie when he competed and rookies were not a common sight at the All Star Game or festivities in 1986. Voting was done at the ballpark by fans and in the locker room by veterans. Breaking in as a new sensation was more difficult than in the point and click era.

Also, the old format of the Home Run Derby really limited home run totals. Wally tied Darryl Strawberry for the title that year. Yes, he was a co champion with only 4 long balls.

#3: Shohei Ohtani 2021 - 23 Home Runs, First Round

This is a tough one. On the one hand, Ohtani went out in the first round thanks to an unworldly performance by Juan Soto. On the other hand, Ohtani hit more bombs than the two rated above him on this list. One, a collosal blast of 513 feet will live on highlight reels for as long as the Home Run Derby exists.

The thin air of Colorado was not much of a factor in this contest. Those balls would have left any park not named Yosemite. It was a thrilling performance and the battle with Juan Soto is one of the best in Home Run Derby history. But Ohtani only lasted one round.

#2: Vladimir Guererro 2007 -17 Home Runs, Champion

AT&T Park is known for being a tough place to hit the ball over the fence. But when a prime Vladdy stepped to the plate he got the job done 17 times. His final round came against Alex Rios and Big Daddy Vladdy came out on top.

Even compared to the best sluggers of his era, Vlad's high arcing bombs stood out. He belted ball after ball into the stands until he stood as champion.

As Vlad received his trophy, his son Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is next to him. Jr. would go on to win a Home Run Derby of his own 16 years later in Seattle.

#1: Garret Anderson 2003 - 22 Home Runs, Champion

Garret Anderson is beloved by Angels fans for a ton of reasons. Following up the franchise's first World Series win, the Angels left fielder was invited to participate in the Home Run Derby. Always known for being more a doubles hitter than a home run hitter, the invitation was an honor for Anderson but expectations were low that he would win.

Anderson flashed his trademark smile prior to the event then that locked in serious look Angels fans always recognized at the plate. With an obvious swing tweak to add loft to the ball, Anderson's fluid left handed stroke put 22 balls over the fence.

In the final round, GA faced off against Albert Pujols for the title. It was neck and neck and came down to the final swings and Garret won 9 homers to 8. Not only was this one of the most dramatic Home Run Derby finals of all time, it gave Anderson a rare platform to show his skills on a national stage.

An Angels legend bringing home the franchise's first outright Home Run Derby title is the clear #1.