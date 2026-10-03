How to Watch Former Angels in 2026 MLB Playoffs: Jo Adell & More

October baseball is unrivaled when it comes to passion and intensity. While the Angels squad sits out yet another postseason several former Angels are involved in the action. If the actual Angels can't win one, maybe a former Angel or three can.

The Headliner: Jo Adell’s October Debut



The most intriguing storyline for Angels fans centers around outfielder Jo Adell. After years of flashes of brilliance mixed with developmental hurdles in Anaheim, Adell was traded to the Cleveland Guardians earlier this 2026 season. A fan favorite who was great in the community and had a highlight reel of spectacular plays, Adell's departure hurt but also netted a needed piece of the future in Jacob Cozart.

The change of scenery did wonders. Adell found his stride in Cleveland, providing crucial power and athletic defense to help propel the Guardians to an AL Central division title. In 48 games the right fielder cracked 7 home runs, slugged .417, and had a respectable on base percentage of .417.

Now, Adell is set to make his career postseason debut. The Guardians are locked into a highly anticipated American League Division Series (ALDS) matchup against the Chicago White Sox.

How to Watch Adell: The entire ALDS will be broadcasted on Warner Bros. Discovery networks. You can catch the games on TBS and truTV. If you have cut the cord, every game will also stream live on Max (formerly HBO Max). Game 1 kicks off on Saturday, October 3, at 1:00 PM ET.







The Braves' Angels Connection: Iglesias, Suter, and Mederos

Sep 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bullpen that could have been...



The marquee name here is veteran closer Raisel Iglesias. At 36 years old, Iglesias remains one of the most elite and ice cold ninth inning weapons in baseball. His departure from Anaheim left a massive void in the Angels' bullpen, but in Atlanta, he has become the anchor of a championship caliber bullpen. For now Angels fans can enjoy him in Atlanta but a reunion this off season would be nice.

He is joined in the Braves bullpen by two other familiar faces acquired through transactions with the Halos: left handed reliever Brent Suter and right handed arm Victor Mederos. Both have provided valuable depth to keep Atlanta competitive through a grueling NL East race.

Suter netted the Angels a once promising prospect in Nacho Alvarez Jr. while the Mederos trade added $250,000 in bonus money pool. The former latter trade was yet another in the long list of bullpen mistakes made by former GM Perry Minasian.

The Braves face a monumental task in the National League Division Series (NLDS), matching up against the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers.





How to Watch the Braves: The NLDS is a Fox Sports production. Games will be split between FOX and FS1. You can live stream the broadcasts through the Fox Sports App or your connected TV provider. Game 1 gets underway Saturday, October 3, at 4:00 PM ET.



