Another AL Team Is Reportedly Interested in Houston Astros Star Free Agent
The Houston Astros have been arguably the most successful franchise in baseball over the better part of the last decade, making seven consecutive ALCS appearances, four World Series appearances, and winning two championships.
While they certainly wouldn't trade the wins for anything, one of the drawbacks of success is not being able to keep all of their players year after year.
It's been seen countless times with this franchise, as guys like George Springer, Carlos Correa, and Gerrit Cole went elsewhere.
One of the franchise icons who has lasted with the Astros throughout his nine-year Major League career and has been at the center of all the banners, Alex Bregman, could be the latest casualty of the business side of baseball.
Bregman's five-year, $100 million contract he signed in 2019 is officially up, and while the team has made it clear they want to bring him back, it doesn't always work out that way.
One surprising team who appears to have entered these sweepstakes is the Toronto Blue Jays.
According to a story from Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors who cited buzz from SportsNet, the Blue Jays have legitimate interest in Bregman.
"Bregman, 31, is one of the top free agents available this winter," McDonald wrote. "His clubhouse and leadership qualities are often lauded by those who have played with him ... It’s well established that the Astros want him back, but he’s also been connected to the Tigers, Red Sox, Phillies and now Blue Jays."
Toronto likely has a bigger need at second base than they do at third, making it likely Bregman will switch positions and play second if they do actually pull off the signing.
With the Boston Red Sox reportedly also possibly in on Bregman, that's something which would likely result in him staying at third with their star third baseman, Rafael Devers, moving to first.
Regardless, the Astros find themselves in a tough spot as they try to retain their star.
Bregman's market is understandably quite rich.
Not only is he one of the best offensive third basemen in all of baseball, he is also coming off his first-ever Gold Glove season.
Someone is going to land the superstar, and Houston hopes it's still them.