Astros Avoid Worst-Case Injury for Spencer Arrighetti, Still Out for Regular Season
The minute one Houston Astros player returns, it seems like another one exits and heads straight for the injured list. This has been a consistent trend for the franchise throughout the 2025 season, and it hasn't let up yet.
Their latest loss featured right-handed pitcher Spencer Arrighetti, who was placed on the injured list on Wednesday with right elbow inflammation. This disheartening news came about a month after he was activated off the 60-day IL due to a freak thumb injury he suffered in April.
The Astros can't seem to avoid injuries, but somehow they've still managed to sit on top of the American League West standings. With an overall record of 77-65 entering Saturday, they've maintained a gap between themselves and the Seattle Mariners -- who have been chasing them for some time -- and the surging Texas Rangers.
Spencer Arrighetti Escapes Surgery, Remains Out of Regular Season
However, good news did come on Saturday surrounding Arrighetti when it was announced that he will not be undergoing surgery on his elbow despite the inflammation because his UCL is still in tact. That is the best-case scenario since that is usually a precursor to the dreaded Tommy John surgery.
That does not mean he will be returning during the regular season, though. While he hopes to throw again once the inflammation goes down, whether or not he'll be pitching in October during the playoffs remains to be seen.
Still, this is postive news for Houston who desperately needed some regarding their pitching staff. After beginning the year with Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia and J.P. France on the shelf recovering from their injuries, they then saw Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski go down with injuries that required Tommy John.
Ideally, Arrighetti will have a speedy recovery with little to no complications so that he can return sooner rather than later, whether that's in October or the start of the 2026 season.
Manager Joe Espada made it clear a few days ago that Arrighetti's return was highly unlikely by stating, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, "Just where we are during the season, getting back from elbow inflammation, trying to get him built up — obviously we're going to have to shut him down — probably [for] the regular season, it might be tough for him to get back."
Avoiding such a grueling surgery is a step in the right direction for him getting back on the mound.