Astros Named Great Fit for Thriving Orioles Pitcher at MLB Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros have been on quite a slide lately, struggling in the second half of the season.
Since the All-Star break, the Astros have quickly seen their lead in the American League West shrink. As losers of five straight games heading into Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, Houston has some problems.
A main reason for the struggles of late has been the number of injuries that the team has had to deal with. For most of the year, they have been without their star slugger, Yordan Alvarez, which has negatively impacted the lineup.
Furthermore, recent injuries to Jeremy Pena and Isaac Paredes have left the unit really in need of some help.
Hopefully, some of these sluggers get back soon, especially considering the rotation has also had its fair share of people being out.
With the trade deadline just a couple of days away, the team will certainly be looking to get aggressive to try to make improvements. One area that seems to be a priority is in the middle of their rotation.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently listed the Astros as a good fit for a potential hidden gem trade candidate in Trevor Rogers from the Baltimore Orioles.
“If the Orioles do trade Trevor Rogers, it'll be because they decided to sell high. And there is some sense in doing so, as it was just last year that he flopped hard with a 7.11 ERA in four starts for them.”
While Houston is fortunate to have two aces in Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown, the rest of the rotation has some question marks. With a lot of pitchers out, the unit could use another helpful hand to provide some depth.
Rogers from the Orioles is an interesting name from a team that has already started to be a seller.
The 27-year-old left-hander came over from the Miami Marlins in 2024 and struggled with Baltimore. However, he has been excellent for the team so far in this campaign, and despite being under team control, the Orioles could look to sell high.
Through eight starts, he has totaled a 4-1 record and 1.49 ERA. With a career ERA of 4.06, the southpaw is currently on a fantastic stretch.
While pitching is an area that Baltimore needs to improve on going into 2026, they might be willing to move Rogers this summer if the price is right.
Since the Astros don’t need an ace, a pitcher of the caliber of Rogers would provide them with a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm that has some upside.
