Astros Season Staying on Track Falls on Shoulders of Carlos Correa
The most shocking move of the MLB trade deadline this year was the Houston Astros' acquisition of Carlos Correa from the Minnesota Twins.
It as a reunion that many insiders reported was dead early on July 31, but as the deadline got closer, talks between the sides began to heat up. Eventually, a deal was consummated that led to Correa returning to the first MLB team he played for.
The teardown that the Twins went through ahead of the deadline was shocking enough; moving their most expensive player was not something anyone foresaw happening after talks broke down originally, but the Astros are certainly happy they went in that direction.
More News: MLB Executive Believes Astros Fans Rejuvenated by Carlos Correa Reunion
By acquiring Correa, they are getting someone who knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
He was a key contributor to their World Series winning team in 2017 and put together a career year in 2021 before hitting free agency.
Houston tried to keep him, but he opted to sign a contract with Minnesota after megadeals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants fell through because of questions with his medical testing.
Four years later, he is back and the Astros remain in the same position they were when he left: atop the American League West.
More News: Insider Says Twins Wanted Christian Walker Included In Carlos Correa Deal, Not Astros
However, if they are going to stay there, pressure is on Correa to help keep the team afloat because he is being thrown right into the fire.
Currently 10th in the AL in runs per game, Houston is hoping that he can regain some of the form he showed previously in his career to help offset the loss of Isaac Paredes, the All-Star third baseman who is dealing with a severe hamstring injury.
Correa is stepping into a lineup that is without Paredes and three other players who were in the Opening Day lineup: designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, second baseman Brendan Rodgers and center fielder Jake Meyers.
More News: Astros Star Isaac Paredes Eyeing Return This Season In Shocking Injury Update
Getting shortstop Jermey Pena back in the mix will certainly help this inconsistent offense, as he was sidelined more than a month after being hit in the ribs with a pitch near the end of June.
There are some serious questions about how effective Correa can be with his length injury history and new propensity to swing at pitches outside of the zone with more frequency.
The 93 OPS+ he had with the Twins in 2025 would have been the lowest mark in a 162-game season of his career, so the questions about how impactful he can be are valid.
More News: Did Astros Do Enough At MLB Trade Deadline To Have Successful Playoff Run?
But, the Astros are counting on him to make an impact.
It may be unfair, but a lot of the team’s hopes to stay on track and atop the division falls upon his shoulders.
He has helped carry the team to championship heights before; can he do it again eight years later?
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.