Houston Astros Build Separation in AL West With Most Successful Month Yet
The Houston Astros are on pace to have their best month of the season with seven more games to be played in June (including Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels).
The Astros have not lost a series yet this month.
The first full month of the season was April where the Astros went 14-12, followed by another positive month in May when they went 15-13.
After 19 games in June, Houston has a 13-6 record with a sweep of the Minnesota Twins and series wins against the Pittsburg Pirates, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox. The Astros' only split was a four-game series with the Athletics.
Houston sits at the top of the American League West Division as the only team with 40 or more wins. They had a solid cushion over the Seattle Mariners after going 7-3 in their last 10 games entering Sunday.
Houston's primary downfall this year has been its performance at opposing stadiums, posting a 17-20 away record, which is the only one below .500 in the AL West. However, in June, they have been in the positive away from home at 7-5.
In the past 15 days the Astros have been led by left fielder Jose Altuve. He is the only one who has posted an on-base slugging over 1.000. His slash in this stretch is .317/.429/.634. with team bests in home runs (3), RBIs (10), and walks (7).
Two pitchers have been outstanding in the same 15-day stretch, Hunter Brown and Ryan Gusto.
In 12 innings Brown has struck out 16 batters holding opponents' batting average to .122. Gusto has played in one less inning and has 15 strikeouts to go with a 2.45 ERA.
After completing the Angels series, Houston travels back to Texas to finish out June with home series against two of the best teams in the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs.
