Astros' Biggest Offseason Decision May Have Nothing to Do With Players

The Houston Astros have a pretty long “to do” list during the offseason. Some of the things that may need checked off the list start at the very top and may not involve anyone on the field.

Before Houston can address its starting rotation, improve the outfield or even make decisions about the 2027 roster, the team is going to have to determine who will be making those decisions.

The Astros do not have a permanent general manager following the dismissal of Dana Brown in August. Meanwhile, manager Joe Espada is on the hot seat as well. His contract expires at the end of October.

Houston is coming off an 81-81 season that concluded after a disappointing Wild Card Series sweep.

Now, there are big questions surrounding this team. The longer these things remain unresolved, the more complicated Houston’s offseason will become.

Astros Searching for New General Manager

Dana Brown (left) talks with manager Joe Espada Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

August 24 was the day the organization decided to part ways with Brown. There was no immediate replacement. Instead, owner Jim Crane divided Brown’s responsibilities between several assistant general managers and senior advisor Jeff Bagwell.

During the transition, Crane continued to oversee baseball operations. Houston finished the season without rushing into a permanent hire, but now the offseason changes the narrative.

The new general manager will inherit a club that has some recognizable stars but also some pretty serious weaknesses.

The American League West was weak this year, as proven by the fact that the Astros won the division despite finishing with a .500 record. That was actually history-making. Houston became the first division champion in MLB history to finish without a winning record over a full 162-game season.

The Chicago White Sox made short work of the Astros by winning the first two games of the three-game Wild Card Series.

In 2022, this team won 106 games. Since then, it has been a steady decline.

The next GM is going to have plenty of work ahead.

Joe Espada’s Future Uncertain

As if the GM search wasn’t enough, they will also have a decision to make regarding Espada.

He is finishing his third season with Houston and has publicly expressed an interest in coming back to the team for 2027.

However, Crane has indicated that Espada’s future would be evaluated following the season. That time has come, and while there is plenty of speculation, no public announcement has been made.

With the general manager position open, it will be interesting to see if they make a decision about Espada before or after the new hire.

There are solid and reasonable arguments on both sides.

Espada did guide this team through significant injuries and a very uneven regular season. Ultimately, he brought them back from the ridiculous 20-31 start.

But, there is also the fact that the Astros failed once again to win a postseason game, and that makes it three years in a row.

Houston Can’t Afford To Drag On Offseason

Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking over the roster, Houston has enough talent to be competitive in 2027.

Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Jeremy Pena and Hunter Brown provide a strong foundation.

With all those players in place, there are still several decisions ahead. Pena’s long-term future, Isaac Paredes contract option, several arbitration-eligible players, and possible additions to the rotation and outfield.

Before those decisions can be made, the organization has to determine the direction they want to take the team. That could be veterans, and the organization could attempt to make a run now, or it could also be youth, which would allow for payroll flexibility and rebuilding.

Neither road can be fully committed to without someone leading the way.