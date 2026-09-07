Astros Make Telling Jake Meyers Move After Claiming New Outfielder

Jake Meyers started the 2025-26 campaign as the Houston Astros’ starting center fielder.

Five months later, things have not worked out. The Astros are sending him back to Triple-A to make room for an outfielder just claimed off waivers.

Houston claimed switch-hitting outfielder Jorge Barrosa from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday and announced that he will join the club in Philadelphia. Meyers was demoted to Triple-A Sugar Land to create a spot on the active roster.

The Astros also transferred Mike Burrows to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Barrosa. Arizona had made the decision to designate Barrosa for assignment on Friday.

Looking at the transaction on its own, having the Astros add an outfielder wasn’t necessarily surprising.

Houston’s decision to send Meyers down to make that happen? Well, that’s more interesting.

Jake Meyers’ Difficult Season

Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meyers is coming off the best offensive season of his career. Last year, that is.

He slashed .292/.354/.373 with a .727 OPS over 104 games in 2025. Houston had good reason to believe that he could carry that offensive improvement forward and also be a force on defense in center field.

That didn’t happen.

Meyers has hit just .213/.268/.326 with a .594 OPS across 57 games this year. He has three home runs, 11 RBI, and only one stolen base.

It might be different if the horizon looked better, but so far it doesn’t. If you look at his last 30 games, he is hitting .200/.250/.300. That’s not looking anything like a turnaround.

So, he’s headed back to Sugar Land just days after returning.

Houston recalled Meyers when the roster expanded on September 1. His latest move lasted less than a week.

Meyers was first optioned on July 4. He returned on August 7, then was optioned again on August 11 and came back on September 1. Now, he’s headed there again.

For a guy who appeared in 148 games for the team in 2024 and entered the season on top of the world in 2025, this is a significant drop.

Astros Will Give Jorge Barrosa an Opportunity

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jorge Barrosa Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barrosa doesn’t bring an overwhelming set of MLB stats with him.

He hit .201/.285/.343 with a .628 OPS over 97 games for Arizona this season, hitting two home runs, 11 doubles and 12 RBI in 134 at-bats.

His career in the MLB has spanned three seasons, and it gets worse when you look at it. He’s only hit .180/.241/.302 with a .543 OPS.

If you look at the minor-league stats, it gets a little better. He owns a .280/.379/.438 line across his 288 Triple-A games. He does bring some speed and the ability to play all three outfield positions to Houston.

His story is more interesting than just his stats. He is out of minor-league options. The Astros didn’t have the option to claim him and then send him to Sugar Land. If they wanted to add him to the organization, they had to carry him on the Major League roster.

Houston made the decision that the risk was worth it.

Meyers is the one who suffered the consequences of that decision.

Meyers’ Astros Future Questionable

Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, this doesn’t mean that Meyers’ time with the Astros is over, although it could.

Houston controls his rights beyond this season, and even though his offense isn’t impressive, his defense gives him value.

Truthfully, though, his situation hasn’t really changed from what it was just a few months ago.

In some ways, Houston making this decision is telling. Barrosa doesn’t appear to be better than Meyers. The team just chose to give him the chance.