Astros Set Lineup as Kai-Wei Teng Optioned, Miguel Ullola Called Up

The Houston Astros seek a series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday — and will do so with a pitching change.

Before the game, the Astros optioned Kai-Wei Teng to Triple-A Sugar Land and called up Miguel Ullola to give the bullpen a bit more reinforcement going into the finale and the upcoming road trip.

Teng pitched on Saturday but only went one-third of an inning, as he gave up an earned run and two walks against one strikeout in an extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks. In his last seven games he is 1-1 with a 7.45 ERA with 10 strikeouts and five walks in 9.2 innings.

Ullola returns to the Majors after he was last optioned on Aug. 19. His last appearance was on Aug. 18 when he threw a scoreless inning against the Los Angeles Angels. In four MLB game he has not factored in a decision and has a 4.50 ERA with nine strikeouts and a walk.

Astros Lineup for Sunday, Sept. 6

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SS Jeremy Peña

DH Yordan Alvarez

3B Isaac Paredes

2B Jose Altuve

1B Christian Walker

LF Nelson Velázquez

CF Daulton Varsho

RF Cam Smith

C Christian Vázquez

Arizona Diamondbacks at Houston Astros

Where: Daikin Park, Houston

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Sunday: 1:10 p.m. — Astros: Space City Home Network; Diamondbacks: DBacks.TV; Radio: Astros: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Diamondbacks: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM

Probable Pitchers

Sunday: Astros RHP Peter Lambert (8-7, 3.66) vs. Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (14-5, 2.59)

The Astros (73-70) remain in the lead in the AL West, three games ahead of the Texas Rangers, who have lost their last two games to the Tampa Bay Rays. So, Houston didn’t lose any ground after its extra innings loss to the D-backs and enters Sunday’s game with a magic number of 17 to clinch a playoff berth. That is a combination of Astros wins and Rangers losses needed for Houston to clinch a playoff berth.

If Houston can get it done, then they will have only been absent from the postseason for one year after reaching the playoffs every year from 2017-25, a run that included two World Series titles and four AL pennants.

The Astros get a day off on Monday but it’s a travel day for the team as they head to Philadelphia to start a six-game road trip on Tuesday. Houston will spend three games in Philly as the Phillies are trying to run down the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, followed by three games in St. Petersburg against the Tampa Bay Rays, who are on the verge of clinching the AL East title.