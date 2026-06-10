How to Watch Astros Aim for Series Victory vs. Angels: TV Channel, Radio

There's no doubt that beating the Los Angeles Angels in 2026 is not the most spectacular of feats, but a win is a win, nonetheless.

The Houston Astros, who took down the Angels 5-4 in 10 innings on Monday night, are on the prowl for a second-straight series victory at Angel Stadium against the Angels on Tuesday. If the team can pull it off, it'll be yet another step in the right direction toward turning the season around. Because while the Astros' 31-37 record doesn't bewitch the mind and ensnare the senses, there's still room for a run to the postseason in the weak American League.

But Monday night's game was tight, and the line between winning and losing was quite blurry for the Astros. Such performances are why the team has been down in the dumps all season, and it can't afford to play with fire again, certainly against a squad as lowly as the Angels.

Here is a breakdown of Tuesday night's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups and injury updates.

How to Watch Astros at Angels

Time: 8:38 p.m. CDT

Where: Angel Stadium — Anaheim, California

TV: Astros — Space City Home Network; Angels — ABTV

Radio: Astros — KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Angels — KLAA 830, Angels ES

Pitching Matchups

Houston Astros starting pitcher Kai-Wei Teng. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Astros: RHP Kai-Wei Teng (3-4, 3.06 ERA) vs. Angels: RHP Walbert Ureña (3-4, 2.68 ERA)

If you're ever in need of five innings of quality pitching, Kai-Wei Teng is your guy.

Over his last four outings, Teng has given the Astros four performances that, while not particularly jaw-dropping, have gotten the job done. He shut out the Texas Rangers over five innings on May 16 and then did it again against the Chicago Cubs on May 23. Six days later, he held the Milwaukee Brewers to three runs on three hits in an eventual 5-4 loss for the Astros.

His last start — a five-inning effort that saw him allow five runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking two against the Pittsburgh Pirates — was definitely not his best, but every pitcher is bound for a slip-up at some point.

The end-all, be-all about Teng is that he's been far better than the Astros could've imagined. He's not the most exciting pitcher on the planet, but he's gotten the job done.

For the Angels, Walbert Ureña has also impressed. The 22-year-old rookie from the Dominican Republic has appeared in just 11 games so far in his career, but he's been electric. He's struck out 48 over 50 1/3 innings but has also walked 28. He's gone at least six innings in three of his last five starts, all of which have seen him allow three or fewer runs. Yeah, that'll play.

It's a battle of two young arms tonight at Angel Stadium. Who will prevail?

Astros Injuries

Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz (21) reacts after flying out. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

10-day injured list: C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), INF Braden Shewmake (right adductor strain).

15-day injured list: LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation), RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain).

60-day injured list: LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon injury).