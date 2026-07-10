3 Early-Round Draft Prospect Athletics Need To Consider

With the current trajectory of the team, this draft needs to be special.

It might be a while until we see some of these players hit the field, but every single pick will be integral to the Athletics' future. And with a core that is already very well established , the Athletics could go from a "good team" to a "contender" in just a few seasons. Here are a few guys who will make this happen.

Round 1 | Gio Rojas LHP

Gio Rojas is the eighth-ranked prospect in this season's draft, and coincidentally, the Athletics are picking at No. 8 and need pitching . Even though Rojas is only 19, we will not see him in the Green and Gold for a while as he develops in the minors. He is a guy who will be electric once he gets there.

At 19 years old, Rojas has reached 98 mph on the radar gun. With that in mind, he could easily be touching triple digits consistently as soon as next season. Another accomplishment Rojas can boast of is his 11 shutout innings during Team USA's recent gold medal run. This kid can pitch.

Round 2 | James Clark SS

James Clark (@james_clark_22) continues to swing it well on the last day of Upperclass @ACBaseballGames and smashes an RBI double over the left fielder. 97 MPH off the bat.



St. John Bosco (CA) 2026 • @PUTigerBaseball commit



Profile: https://t.co/PNFnOhWdvi pic.twitter.com/pSLst9VTqk — Five Tool California (@FiveToolCA) August 12, 2025

Even though the Athletics are already very loaded at SS , it would not hurt to go BPA with James Clark at pick 43. And while it is a toss-up whether he will be there, there is little doubt that Clark would be great for the Athletics, or any team that finds him in the second round.

Clark's tool grades are 55 Hit, 45 Power, 60 Run, 50 Field, and 50 Overall. In high school, Clark posted a .411 batting average, enough to win MVP in a very talented Trinity League. At just 18 years old, the sky is still the limit for Clark, which is something that Athletics would be happy to have.

Round 3 or Round 2 Competitive Balancing | Will Gasparino

Will Gasparino just hit a ball 440 feet. pic.twitter.com/tAAC6ZpZVK — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) March 29, 2026

Will Gasparino was absolutely incredible during UCLA's historic regular season. And even though he was in the shadow of potential first-overall pick Roch Cholowsky, he still made a name for himself. Standing at 6'6 and weighing 220 pounds, if developed correctly, could be a massive problem for opposing MLB pitching.

Gasparino has a 45 hit grade, 60 power grade, and 55 run grade. 55 arm grade and a 55 fielding grade. His power and above-average speed would be a massive asset for the Athletics. It is not often that you see a 6'6 center fielder with this much athleticism. If he is still there at pick 73, the Athletics need to pull the trigger.