Bring Out the Brooms: How Athletics Can Sweep the Cubs

The Athletics have picked up some noticeable momentum, but a sweep vs. the Cubs would be excellent for the resume.

Right now, the Athletics are just one game back from .500, and two games back from standing on top of the A.L West. By sweeping the Cubs, the Athletics will not only be .500, but have a golden opportunity to expand that in their next series vs. the Astros, a team that has struggled this season to say the least.

Be Cautious About J.T. Ginn

May 23, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) delivers during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

J.T. Ginn has firmly established himself as the Athletics' ace this season. But there have been times when he has shown some inconsistency, especially when he starts to tire. This was not supposed to be Ginn's start; it was supposed to be Luis Severino's, but unfortunately, he is on the IL.

Because of that, the Athletics should be cautious during Ginn's start. Not only would it benefit the team, but it would also benefit Ginn's arm. This is a very awkward situation for the Athletics' best pitcher. But luckily, Ginn is flexible and should be able to provide a much-needed quality start.

Move Soderstrom Up the Lineup

May 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) holds onto his bat after hitting a single against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Now this isn't a massive change, or something to seriously watch out for. Right now, Tyler Soderstrom has been doing great at the four spot of the lineup. But if moved just one position up to hit at the three spot where Shea Langeliers hits, this could prove to be a very efficient lineup-wise.

Not only does this force Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga to go through both Nick Kurtz and Soderstrom to start the game, which is a difficult task in itself. But it will also allow Soderstrom to cash in on Kurtz's superpower to get on base. Something that could guarantee an easy win.

Let Luis Medina Loose

Apr 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws a pitch during the fourth inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Mentioned earlier, there is a chance that Ginn finds himself in choppy waters throughout his start. And while the Athletics' bullpen has been solid, Medina should be used heavily in Game 3. Not only has he given up just two hits in his last three appearances, but he is a safe choice.

The Athletics have been using a lot of pitchers lately. Think back to the Yankees series, where they used eight, and in Game 2 of this series, they used six. While this has worked, it prevents these pitchers from building real confidence if they know they will get taken out just three outs later.

Apr 24, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws to the plate during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

If Medina is able to pitch more than one inning, there is a good chance he won't look back. When Medina is hot, he is hot. And even if it goes south, it is a learning experience for a pitcher who is bound to be great soon.