Athletics Demolished: Takeaways from the Blowout Loss to White Sox

The Athletics have completely collapsed to finish off the first half of the season, and it does not appear to be getting better.

The Athletics would get absolutely smoked by the White Sox, losing 14-1, in a game that also featured a cycle for Tristan Peters . With significant injuries piling up and the Athletics' pitching staff looking abysmal for yet another game, there is little doubt that the second half of the season will go much better.

The Athletics Pitching is a Lost Cause

Jun 28, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Aaron Civale (45) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' pitching has been awful all season, and it seems like every time we write a game review, the poor pitching comes up. But this game just proved that the Athletics have struggles in the rotation and in the bullpen. Those are two areas that will take a few seasons to improve. Not good.

After Jacob Lopez opened the game, pitching 1.2 innings without allowing a base runner, Aaron Civale took the mound, and it was not pretty. Civale would allow six hits and four runs in just 2.1 innings pitched. Relievers Justin Sterner and Mason Barnett would also combine for six hits and eight runs in just 1.0 inning pitched. Disgusting.

Jacob Wilson Is Breaking Out at a Bad Time

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) comes off the field during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is not saying that Jacob Wilson should be playing badly, but with how good he is playing, it is frustrating to see the Athletics struggle this badly. If and when the Athletics turn around, there is a chance that Wilson cools off. With two more games until the All-Star break, we could see Wilson slow down once the season resumes.

In the loss, Wilson would go 2-of-3. Keep in mind that Wilson would also go 2-for-4 in the first game of the series. This type of production needs to be complemented in some way. And with how the offense is playing as a whole, this is much easier said than done.

Someone Needs to Fill in Nick Kurtz's Shoes

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Kurtz has struggled to find the field recently and is expected to miss even more time after the All-Star break. Kurtz left Game 3 early in the loss to the Tigers due to an illness. To make matters worse, Kurtz would suffer a thumb strain, which could send him to the IL in the next few days.

With Kurtz likely a scratch in Saturday's game and beyond, the Athletics will need someone to bring his level of production to the plate. Without Kurtz, the Athletics are losing a player with a .400+ OBS and .900+ OPS. Players like that do not grow on trees, which makes this issue that much more pressing.