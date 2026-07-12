Draft Prospects the Athletics Should Consider on Day 2

The Athletics would put together a very solid day in Day 1 of the MLB draft, time to do it again.

After a very successful Day 1, which included Drew Burress (R1), Mason Edwards (R2), Gabe Gaeckle (CB), Jacob Dudan (R3), and UCLA stud Roman Martin (R5). With 15 more rounds to go on Sunday, the Athletics need to carry this momentum. Here are a few players who look great.

Will Gasparino | OF

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West outfielder Will Gasparino (23) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Will Gasparino was a player expected to be called in the first five rounds of the draft. It might be concerning to see him fall so much if he is still available for the Athletics at pick No. 172. Standing at 6'6 with above-average speed, Gasparino could be a premier player in the long term.

Gasparino also has really nice scouting grades, with a 45 Hit, 60 Power, 55 Run, 55 Arm, and 55 Field. If the Athletics can get him this late in the draft, they could land a high-upside draft talent. The only issue is that other teams know this information; that is why it is likely we do not see him available once the Athletics are on the clock.

Kyle Casteel | RHP

🏆Pennsylvania Player Of The Year🏆



We are excited to announce ‘26 RHP Kyle Casteel (@GTathletics1, @WVUBaseball) as the 2026 Pennsylvania Prep Baseball Player Of The Year.



🔋: @ProlineBalls



Click the link below for the full article highlighting the standout spring that… pic.twitter.com/Jqzs8y7rSa — Prep Baseball Pennsylvania (@PrepBaseballPA) June 29, 2026

Kyle Casteel is a talent that could translate into stardom in the big leagues. However, it is important to note that Casteel has committed to West Virginia, meaning it might be difficult to get him on the roster. At just 18 years old, Casteel has infinite potential and could prove to be an elite pitcher once developed. And the A's also need pitching badly .

The Athletics would select only college players in rounds 1-5, meaning it is just a matter of time before we see the first high school talent off the board for the team. If they do decide to go this route, Casteel should be that guy. Keep in mind that at 18 years old, Casteel is 6'4 and touches 95 MPH on his fastball. Casteel will be a project pick, and the odds are it will pay off.

Genson Veras | OF

Genson Veras has ELITE bat speed.



The three-star @FSUBaseball commit put on a show on Day 2 of the MLB Draft Combine.



He's one of 10 players who impressed us: https://t.co/Bo6vLZ0pz3 pic.twitter.com/c1zOst9RsT — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 25, 2026

Like Casteel, Genson Veras is a high school player who has committed to a college program, which could make it difficult to bring him in. However, that might not be the reason the Athletics acquire him; it would be because another team selects him before the Athletics do.

Veras stands 6'6 and weighs 225 at 18 years old. Veras was a top performer at the draft combine, with elite bat speed, hitting balls around 115 MPH. His 55 Power, 55 Run, and 55 Arm grades prove that he could be a steal in the later rounds of the draft. And at this point of the draft, we could see the Athletics take a gamble on a few high school players,