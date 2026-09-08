How Athletics Can Derail Blue Jays' Season in Series Decider

The Athletics could wreak havoc on the AL Wildcard race in a single game vs. the Blue Jays.

By taking the series opener, the Athletics have completely destabilized the Blue Jays' path to the playoffs. With the loss, the Blue Jays are now a game back from the final Wild Card spot, which could turn into multiple games by the end of the series. Here is how the Athletics can keep tanking the Blue Jays' playoff hopes.

Continue To Pressure Defense

Sep 7, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) slides headfirst to score a run on an RBI fielders choice hit by infielder Zack Gelof (not pictured) against Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics took the series opener by doing a few things right. For one, the bullpen was solid; Jacob Lopez gave the Athletics several quick, scoreless innings, but most of all, the offense played aggressively, which made the Blue Jays' defense uncomfortable.

Henry Bolte contributed the most to this notion, as he stole three bases in addition to scoring three runs. His antics, along with the overall aggressiveness on the base paths, resulted in three Blue Jays errors, one of which produced a run after Zack Gelof got caught in a rundown. Put the ball in play and let the other team make mistakes.

Jack Perkins 5.0 IP Minimum

Sep 3, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins (50) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jack Perkins would be sent down on Sep. 4, only to be recalled on Sep. 5 after JT Ginn headed to the injured list. And while this move may have been a bit premature given Perkins' recent success, Perkins needs to figure out how to put together a very solid outing without the need for an opener.

In his last start vs. the Mariners, he pitched just 3.0 innings while allowing three runs and four hits. But the biggest flaw of the outing was his five walks, which could have been avoided if Brian Serven had challenged a few close calls. But either way, Perkins knows he has the potential to be a successful starter in the big leagues, something he showed in the two starts prior to his last, when he combined for 10.0 innings pitched while allowing just two runs.

A Big Bullpen Performance

Aug 23, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Brady Basso (66) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Perkins on the mound, it can be assumed that it will be a long day for the bullpen no matter what. At a minimum, we could see at least three pitchers on the mound if Perkins can last until the fifth inning, which is already a massive ask in itself. Because of this, someone needs to step up and eat multiple innings.

Brady Basso is a top candidate for that role. In a recent outing, he pitched 3.0 innings in which he allowed just three hits and no runs. While he might not replicate it, this should be the standard for all pitchers, not just Basso. If accomplished, the Athletics will have a stress-free late game if the offense can provide ample run support.