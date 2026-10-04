Why Teams Will Fear Athletics’ Lawrence Butler Next Season

Lawrence Butler is a very interesting player, to say the least.

In the first half of this past season, Lawrence Butler looked like the worst player on the team. He batted under .196 and hit only five home runs. Considering his past seasons with the team, this start was very underwhelming. But as we know, Butler would heat up in a big way — something that could easily bleed into the 2027 season.

Return to 2024

Sep 13, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) gets doused with Gatorade after hitting a walk-off two-run home run against Seattle Mariners pitcher Andres Munoz (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Butler was on a different level in 2024, batting .262 with a .807 OPS and a career-high 22 home runs. If you compare that season with 2026, you could easily assume that you were looking at two different players' stats. Since that 2024 season, Butler has been looking to find that trajectory.

When looking at what Butler did in 2024, you have to wonder where that player went. For starters, in 2024, Butler ranked in the 91st percentile in baserunning run value. In 2026, he would rank in the bottom 4th percentile. This drop in production was, and is still, very concerning for Butler moving forward.

Sep 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) slides into third base against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So with that in mind, Butler needs to be better on the basepaths in 2027. You could say his play style is evolving, so what if he gets better? Well, you should care. A player like Butler should and needs to be at least a 20/20 talent in the heart of the Athletics lineup in order for this offense to thrive consistently.

Throughout the year, Butler looked lost on the basepaths, getting caught stealing or simply getting picked off several times during the 2026 season. While it doesn't feel like much, plays like that mean fewer runs, halted momentum, and lost games; the impact depends on the situation. For example, on Sept. 20 vs. the Guardians, Butler would get thrown out at second in a one-run game in the top of the seventh. Who knows what could have happened if not for this.

What Needs To Change?

Sep 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) advances to third base against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, Butler shouldn't worry too much about his hitting this offseason, as he was, without a doubt, the Athletics' best hitter after the break. He hit a team-leading 12 home runs along with 40 RBIs, while posting a .280 average and a team-leading .853 OPS.

That said, Butler really needs to figure out how to get his speed back. Aside from the 2026 and 2025 seasons, Butler was around or above the 50th percentile in speed. In 2025, he was in the 35th percentile, and in 2026, he fell in the 30th percentile.

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (not pictured) during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two reasons show why his speed needs to be in focus this offseason. For one, it means more steals and fewer negative baserunning plays for the team overall. Second, Butler's walk rate has skyrocketed lately, going from 9.4% in 2025 to 11.3% in 2026. By getting on base more often than not, Butler could be among the Athletics' leaders in runs scored.

Final Thoughts

Sep 5, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it might be too harsh to say Butler has plateaued this early in his career, it's starting to look that way. In 2027, he needs to prove that he can be a cornerstone for this team moving forward. If he can get faster this offseason while maintaining his power, he will be a feared player in MLB next season.