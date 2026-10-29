The Athletics Should Reunite With This Southpaw This Winter

The A's will look to add several players to their roster this winter before the start of the 2027 season. They are coming off a rough 2026 season, and adding to their pitching staff will be the first priority for the organization.

The club has already brought in a new President of Baseball Operations , Taylor Smith. With the World Series officially over, the offseason is here, and moves can finally be made for the team in the coming weeks.

With the Brewers capping off their amazing season as World Series champions, they could let go of their reliever, Aaron Ashby. We discussed that the A's could go out and trade for him and make him a starter.

Among other southpaws the A's could land this offseason is a possible return of an old friend.

Sean Newcomb Has Been Lights Out

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last few seasons, left-hander Sean Newcomb has really come onto the scene. His first bunch of big-league seasons, it looked like Newcomb wouldn't really be a big-time player in the majors.

The A's brought in Newcomb in 2023, when he tossed 15 innings as a member of the Green and Gold. He posted a 3.00 ERA and pitched 10 innings for the team in 2024. After tossing 41 solid innings in Boston in 2025, he was picked up by the A's via trade.

When Newcomb rejoined the A's , he tossed 51.1 innings for Mark Kotsay, posting an amazing 1.75 ERA, and was by far the most reliable arm for the team.

Newcomb left the team in free agency last offseason, was brought in by the White Sox, and served as a high-leverage arm for them this past season. He finished with 90.1 innings for the Southside and posted a 3.09 ERA.

Newcomb Could Serve a Couple of Different Roles for the A's

Sep 2, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Athletics relief pitcher Sean Newcomb (31) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Newcomb has been an elite reliever over the past two seasons, he could look to serve a different role if he rejoins the A's for a third stint.

As the A's look to make the playoffs once again as a young squad, Newcomb did just that with the White Sox this year. Since Newcomb already has experience pitching well in West Sacramento and seems to always pitch well in Green and Gold, perhaps he's a perfect fit.

The A's could look to add Newcomb to a multi-year deal, so he can be a member of their team during their upcoming seasons in Vegas. If the A's do sign him, the team could give him a shot as a starting pitcher, as he has expressed his interest in being a starter.

If things don't work out with Newcomb as a starter, the Brockton product could always switch back to being a reliever, which has worked out well for him over the last two seasons.