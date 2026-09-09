What Leo De Vries' Surgery Setback Means for Athletics' Future

The A's have had plenty of bad news from injuries over the last bunch of weeks, and that has also been a huge reason for the decline of the first-place A's team.

For a while this season, the A's held that spot in first place, until they ultimately fell all the way down to fourth place. You can blame some of the struggles on underperformance, but injuries should be the main reason for the young squad.

Aug 26, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5), left, celebrates with first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) at home plate after hitting a three run home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the team so young and a promising future ahead, it could be led by Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, Shea Langeliers, Tyler Soderstrom, and company. However, one young star has yet to debut for the club.

Last summer, the A's swung a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres to land the second-ranked prospect in all of baseball. However, it did come at the price of their superstar closer, Mason Miller.

Leo De Vries Will Undergo Surgery

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; American League infielder Leo De Vries (21) hits a single against National League in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many expected over the last month or two that the A's would be promoting their young prospect, De Vries, to Triple-A Las Vegas. Unfortunately, a couple of last-minute scratches led people to think he had been promoted, but they were just small injuries.

Unfortunately, De Vries' injury is far from minor. The infielder is set to undergo labrum surgery on his shoulder, which could set him back at least eight months. The hope is for De Vries to return at some point next season in the minors.

MLB's #2 overall prospect Leo De Vries will have shoulder surgery that will sideline him for eight months



De Vries, a 19-year-old infielder, was the centerpiece of the trade that sent Mason Miller to San Diego pic.twitter.com/EjJxEsPlIs — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 9, 2026

Labrum surgeries take a long time to recover from, especially for throwers. De Vries will likely be able to hit after a few months, but throwing will take much longer.

It's unfortunate to see his season end early, but it could be good to get the surgery as soon as possible, so he can get back on the field next season.

De Vries' Impressive 2026 Campaign

Mar 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics shortstop Leo de Vries (83) hits an RBI triple against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though this injury is a setback, De Vries is so young and should take his time returning. If he's able to be at full swing for the A's first season in Las Vegas in 2028, that would be huge for the franchise.

De Vries proved this season that he's not only a strong defensive infielder, but he also has an elite bat. The switch-hitting infielder spent his entire 2026 campaign in Double-A Midland, where he posted a .290 batting average, an .836 OPS, and mashed 13 homers.

Leo De Vries literally is doing everything in the Futures Game 👀 pic.twitter.com/hK3vSe1lTX — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 12, 2026

Although he is a primary shortstop, with Jacob Wilson's elite errorless streak at shortstop, and the fact that he is locked up for a long time, De Vries might have to switch to a new position.

Even with Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, Tommy White, and Zack Gelof looking to fight for the last two infield spots, Leo De Vries will eventually take over one of them. It's only a matter of time until we see the young star, De Vries, take the league by storm.