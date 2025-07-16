Blue Jays Superstar Part of New MLB All-Star Father and Son Milestone
Being named an All-Star in the Major Leagues is an honor in itself. To do it five times is to be among the most prolific in the game.
The Toronto Blue Jays have a five-time All-Star in first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who just wrapped up his latest appearance on Tuesday.
But, his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., was a nine-time All-Star. He made four of those appearances with the Montreal Expos, who are now the Washington Nationals.
On Tuesday, the pair became the first father-son pair to be named All-Stars at least five times.
Guerrero Jr. has spent his entire career in Toronto as he broke in as a rookie in 2019. He has made the All-Star roster every year since his first selection in 2021. that season he slashed .311/.401/.601 in 161 games bringing his OPS to 1.002. That was the first time he collected over 100 RBI in a single season (111) with an additional 48 home runs.
Guerrero Sr. was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018 after slashing .318/.379/.553 in 2,147 games. He made his debut at the end of the 1996 season for the Montreal Expos which is where he stayed until 2003. After he left Montreal he went to the Los Angeles Angels from 2004-09, with single seasons after that with the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.
Prior to Guerrero Jr.'s first All-Star season (2021) per MLB there had only been one father-son duo to hit at least 40 home runs in a single season — Cecil and Prince Fielder. That year he joined his father in that home run club.
The 26-year-old star is slashing .287/.365/.494 as a Blue Jay with 172 home runs and 553 RBI. Toronto locked him into a $500 million extension that will ensure he remains with the Blue Jays for the rest of his career.
This season Guerrero Jr. is in the top three in most of the major hitting categories. The first baseman leads all Jays in on-base percentage with .384 and he joins George Springer as the only two on the team with an OPS over .800.
In the last 30 games he’s been consistently bumping up his slash. He’s slashing .279/.389/.459 with four home runs, 17 RBI, and 18 walks and the Jays are 19-11 in that time.
