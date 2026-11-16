Blue Jays Could Dangle 2 Surprise Trade Assets to Unlock Major Deal

Even in the shadow of a looming potential lockout, the Toronto Blue Jays look to be poised for another busy offseason ahead. The club reportedly has a meeting scheduled with Tarik Skubal this week and has been linked to controversial Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte in trade rumors.

The Blue Jays are expected to address their starting rotation, middle infield and possibly the outfield as part of their efforts to shore up the roster on both sides of the diamond. While some free agent pursuits seem likely, GM Ross Atkins is also expected to explore the trade route. Of course, to get something in a trade, you have to be prepared to give something as well.

Enter Charles McAdoo and Sean Keys. As infielders who made their MLB debuts this past season, both men wound up playing surprisingly significant roles on a reigning World Series runner-up Toronto squad that struggled with injuries. At 24 and 23, respectively, they also figure to be key members of the organization moving forward.

McAdoo, Keys Could Be Flipped for Veteran Help

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Charles McAdoo. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then again, maybe not.

Both McAdoo and Keys offered signs of promise as future Blue Jay regulars, but only if there's room for them to see playing time at the big league level. Other teams may have more viable paths to offer for regular playing time, especially if Toronto opts to upgrade in the infield.

For their part, McAdoo and Keys could intrigue rival clubs. McAdoo played four positions for Toronto this past season (first base, second base, third base and left field), showcasing a plus-arm in the field while also boasting a small taste of his power potential (three home runs in 36 games), including a long ball in his MLB debut.

Keys, meanwhile, failed to produce much over 25 games with the Blue Jays, but it was his sensational season across Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo that produced 28 homers and a 1.019 OPS, thus earning the slugger a call-up. He hit two home runs in his brief major league tenure, suggesting that he could have a future ahead of him as a slugging corner infielder.

That future just may not come in Toronto. While both men would represent valuable depth and future development in the Blue Jays' system, both would likely be fringe roster candidates to start the season, with an unclear role beyond that. That becomes doubly true if the organization lands Marte or another starter in the infield.

Instead, McAdoo and Keys could have value to other clubs as part of trade packages. MLB.com certainly thinks so, identifying the two men as part of a list of trade candidates for every team in the league. They would serve as potentially appealing options to other GM's as young, big league-ready players while still allowing Toronto to hold onto some of their other top prospects, including JoJo Parker and Nolan Perry.

That's not to suggest that the Blue Jays are actively looking to unload McAdoo or Keys, but for a club seeking impactful changes, one or the other - or both - could help serve as tools to facilitate some of that change.