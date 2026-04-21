Blue Jays Could Have Shocking Trade Deadline Candidate No One Sees Coming

The Toronto Blue Jays are off to a tough start to the season as they have struggled to capitalize on the momentum from their run last October and are trying to find their stride.

Needless to say, there is a ton of season left and plenty of time before fans should even think about hitting the panic button, however Toronto would hardly be the first team to make a World Series and fail to follow it up the following year.

If Toronto can't turn it around, them becoming sellers by the time the trade deadline rolls around is not completely out of the question, and there's a couple of names who could make sense. Daulton Varsho has been kicked around as a possibility given his contract, but a new name came to light this week as well.

ESPN's David Schoenfield named a trade deadline candidate for each team and even an "if-all-goes-candidate" for several teams as well, and for Toronto, that candidate is longtime fan favorite ace Kevin Gausman.

Blue Jays Could Trade Gausman if Season Goes Off Rails

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It seems unlikely, but factor in all the injuries and some of the surprising performances in 2025, and it's not out of the question that the Jays just have one of those down years -- similar to 2024," Schoenfield wrote. "If that's the case, Gausman could be the biggest target at the deadline."

Gausman is the last player anyone in Toronto would want to see wearing another uniform especially after he kicked around the idea of retiring after this season during the lead up to 2026, but him being a free agent after the year would make them have to be willing to consider anything.

Realistically, he is not going to sign another contract with the team and will likely be playing elsewhere if he does return to baseball, and even though he has been rock solid throughout his career including another great start to 2026, letting him go would be the most likely option.

What Gausman Could Net Blue Jays in Possible Trade

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Through five starts this season, Gausman has a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, striking out 35 and walking just six in 28.1 innings pitched. These are not just solid numbers for the right-hander, they are All-Star and potentially even Cy Young caliber.

A rental is never going to net a massive return, however Gausman is the kind of steady ace that a contending team would be absolutely desperate to add and put themselves in a better spot to contend for a championship.

If Toronto did do the unthinkable and trade Gausman away, it's not unreasonable to think they could get at least one premier prospect out of the deal in what would likely be a bidding war. In an ideal world, the Blue Jays are contending and buying at the deadline, but if things keep going south, trading Gausman could become intriguing at some point this summer.